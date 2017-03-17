版本:
2017年 3月 18日

Carrefour asks Brazilian meat firms to clarify police probe

SAO PAULO, March 17 The Brazilian unit of retailer Carrefour SA said on Friday it has asked its meat suppliers for information about a police investigation into alleged bribery of health inspectors to overlook unsanitary practices such as processing rotten meat.

Carrefour said in a statement that it demanded strict compliance with food safety regulations from all its suppliers, after police raided dozens of Brazilian meatpacking companies on Friday, including global companies JBS SA and BRF SA .

The raids raised concerns over food safety in the South American country.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)
