UPDATE 2-China, others lift ban on meat imports in boost for Brazil

(Adds context, other countries lifting import bans)
By Lisandra Paraguassu and Dominique Patton
BRASILIA/BEIJING, March 25 China lifted a ban on
imports of meat from Brazil on Saturday after Brazilian
authorities clarified details of a police investigation into
alleged bribery of health inspectors, in a victory for President
Michel Temer's efforts to stem damage from the probe.
The move by China, the biggest national consumer of
Brazilian meat, was accompanied on Saturday by the lifting of
import bans in Egypt and Chile, bringing hope of an end to a
crisis that saw one-fifth wiped off the value of Brazilian pork
and poultry exports last week.
A slew of major meat importers issued bans after Brazilian
federal police unveiled on March 17 an investigation into
alleged payments to government health officials by meat
processing companies to forego inspections and ignore abuses,
codenamed "Operation Weak Flesh".
Temer's government, alarmed the scandal could damage one of
the few sectors that has defied a deep recession in Latin
America's largest economy, launched a campaign to convince trade
partners that any abuses were limited in scope.
Meat is Brazil's third-largest export, after soy and iron
ore. The country sold around $13.5 billion in chicken, beef and
pork products last year.
Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi welcomed China's decision
and said the government retained a ban on exports from 21
processing plants directly linked to the federal police
investigation as it carried out its own inspections.
“Lifting this suspension was the result of a giant effort by
Brazil to explain that the investigation targeted the conduct of
individuals and not the quality of the meat," Maggi told
Reuters.
Officials said that the only one of the 21 plants that
exported to China is owned by Seara Alimentos Ltda, a unit of
Brazil's JBS SA, the world's biggest meatpacking
company.
JBS has strongly denied any wrongdoing and said it upholds
strict quality standards.
Two sources in China confirmed that a ban remained in place
on imports from the Seara plant, as well as any meat approved by
seven Brazilian veterinary experts linked to the police
investigation.
Brazilian meat imports have already started being cleared in
Shanghai, one of the sources said.
China had suspended imports of all meat products from
Brazil, the world's top beef exporter, on March 20 as a
precautionary measure.
An aide to President Temer told Reuters that he planned to
call Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the coming days. In a
statement, Temer voiced confidence that other countries would
follow China's example in lifting restrictions.
Chile on Saturday said it was ending a ban on meat purchases
from Brazil, except for the 21 suspended plants, while Egypt
also resumed imports after a two day-suspension.
South Korea had already called off a short-lived ban on
chicken imports from Brazil's BRF SA on Tuesday,
after just one day.
BRF, the world's largest poultry producer, has denied
selling rotten meat and taking part in any corrupt activities.
The decision by China was crucial because of its size: it
consumed some $1.75 billion in Brazilian meat imports last year.
In part, Brazil has been fortunate that rivals were
ill-placed to fill the gap.
With China's second-largest beef supplier, Australia, still
rebuilding its herd after drought, it could not meet
fast-growing Chinese demand.
In the poultry sector, where Brazil supplies more than 85
percent of China's imports, other major producers, such as the
United States and some smaller European markets, are banned from
supplying to China due to bird flu outbreaks.
Despite the government's success in containing the damage
from the scandal, sources familiar with the investigation said
there was a large amount of unpublished evidence pointing to
widespread fraud and not just isolated abuses in the meat
industry, sources told Reuters on Friday.
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassú and Anthony Boadle in
Brasilia, Tatiana Bautzer in Sao Paulo and Dominique Patton in
Beijing; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Bernard Orr)