UPDATE 1-EU to block any firms involved in Brazil meat scandal

(Adds quote on free trade deal)
BRUSSELS, March 20 The European Commission is
monitoring meat imports from Brazil and any companies found to
be involved in a meat scandal there will be denied access to the
European Union market, a spokesman said on Monday.
Brazilian police raided global meatpacking companies JBS SA
and BRF SA as well as dozens of smaller
rivals on Friday in a crackdown on alleged payments to health
officials to conceal unsanitary conditions.
"The Commission will ensure that any of the establishments
implicated in the fraud are suspended from exporting to the EU,"
a spokesman for the European Commission told a press briefing.
The Commission said the scandal would have no impact on
negotiations between the European Union and South American bloc
Mercosur about free trade agreements.
Any deal would include a chapter on sanitary measures and
food safety standards, a spokesman said.
"The future EU/Mercosur free trade agreement will not lower
but will reinforce our high regulatory requirements and food
safety standards for agriculture imports," he said.
Brazil exported $6.9 billion of poultry and $5.5 billion of
beef worldwide last year, according to industry groups.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by David Clarke)