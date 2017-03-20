UPDATE 3-Brazil president seeks to calm fears over meat sales, exports

(Adds impact on companies)
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer,
confronting a corruption scandal tarnishing Brazil's lucrative
meat industry, met on Sunday with executives and foreign
diplomats to assuage health concerns tarnishing a sector
responsible for $12 billion in annual exports.
The hastily called meetings, following raids by police on
Friday investigating whether companies paid bribes to conceal
unsanitary conditions at meatpackers, come as Temer works to
protect one of the few vibrant sectors in Latin America's
biggest economy, hit by two years of recession.
The inspection scandal throttled the share prices of JBS SA
, the world's largest meat producer, and poultry
exporter BRF SA, after both were targeted in
"Operation Weak Flesh" along with dozens of smaller rivals.
Addressing diplomats from Europe, the United States, China
and elsewhere, Temer said Brazil's government "reiterates its
confidence in the quality of a national product that has won
over consumers and obtained the approval of the most rigorous
markets."
Temer, who even took some of the diplomats to a lakeside
steakhouse after the meeting, portrayed the raids as isolated,
if necessary, efforts against corruption. He sought to dispel
fears of systemic flaws in a sector that is now the world's
largest exporter of beef and several other meat products.
He said investigators would accelerate the probe and
underscored that Friday's raids affected just 21 of more than
4,800 meatpackers in operation. Only 33 of more than 11,000
inspectors, he added, are being investigated.
Despite allegations by police that some producers had sold
rotten and adulterated meat products, Luis Eduardo Rangel, a
senior Agriculture Ministry official, said: "There is no
sanitary risk."
The allegations, he added, were "worrisome from a corruption
and crime point of view," but "from a health perspective we are
very confident that the sanitary issues alleged do not represent
a risk for consumers or exports."
As such, government officials after the meeting were quick
to point out that Brazil's success as a meat producer in part
stems from what has been an efficient and highly-regarded system
of sanitary controls. They noted that none of the more than 150
countries that already buy Brazilian meat has suspended imports.
Still, some customers are wary.
"You cannot play around with food," said André Regli,
Switzerland's ambassador to Brazil, adding the problems were
"worrying."
On Saturday, officials from the European Union said they
sent two letters to Brazil's government seeking details about
any systemic risks to imports. China's government asked for
similar information.
Brazilian officials said they would address E.U. and Chinese
concerns on Sunday.
On Friday, regulators from the United States, which recently
began importing fresh beef from Brazil, said they were
monitoring the issue but that inspections at import terminals
there should prevent any health risks.
After Sunday's meeting, the head of Brazil's powerful farm
association said he hoped for fast and severe punishment for
those caught breaking laws.
"We producers are victims of this," said João Martins,
president of the National Agriculture Confederation, speculating
that the price of Brazilian beef could fall in the coming days.
In damage-control efforts, Brazil's two biggest meat
companies launched a public relations campaign over the weekend
to make clear they did not sell rotten beef.
JBS and rival BRF took out full-page ads in Brazilian
newspapers and magazines on Saturday defending their business
practices and internal controls. They condemned any wrongdoing
uncovered by the probe.
