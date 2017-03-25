UPDATE 2-'Operation Weak Flesh' takes bite out of Brazil's meat exports

(Adds commment by BRF)
By Alberto Alerigi and Thais Freitas
SAO PAULO, March 24 Brazil's meat exports have
fallen sharply since a police investigation into alleged bribery
of food-sanitation inspectors in the world's top beef and
poultry exporter sparked a wave of trade bans, an industry group
said on Friday.
Restrictions by several key importers of Brazilian meat,
ranging from China to Europe, caused a 22 percent drop in weekly
average exports of pork and poultry since news of the federal
police probe broke on March 17 compared to prior weeks, the
Brazilian Animal Protein Association said.
The group did not provide beef export figures. Brazil's
overall meat exports generate nearly $14 billion annually, and
any drop in foreign shipments could stir new headwinds for the
country's recession-hit economy.
Police have accused more than 100 people, mostly inspectors,
of taking bribes in exchange for allowing the sale of rancid
products, falsifying export documents or failing to inspect
meatpacking plants at all.
Prosecutors have yet to present charges and the police
allegations have not been proven.
Meat industry officials have sought to downplay the impact
of the probe, known as "Operation Weak Flesh," saying 33 arrests
made so far pointed to only isolated cases of wrongdoing.
But Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira was less sanguine in
comments to journalists in Sao Paulo on Friday.
"It will clearly have some (economic) impact, but we still
do not have a clear idea of the dimensions," Oliveira said.
BRF SA, the world's biggest poultry exporter, and
JBS, the No. 1 beef producer, are among dozens of
firms that have been targeted in the police probe. Both
companies have denied wrongdoing and assured consumers that
their products meet rigorous quality standards.
BRF said late on Friday it was taking additional measures to
further guarantee the quality of its products, including
creating a group that will work with independent firms to
certify the company was following strict international
standards.
INTERNATIONAL FALLOUT
Fallout from the investigation grew on Friday as officials
in Hong Kong called on supermarkets to stop selling meat from 21
Brazilian plants targeted by police.
China also agreed to lift restrictions on Australian beef
imports, adding to competition for Brazil in one of the world's
fastest-growing markets.
Vytenis Andriukaitis, the European Union's health and food
safety commissioner, said a visit to Brazil next week would
include a meeting with Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi to
discuss sanitary measures among other topics.
Diplomats told Reuters on Thursday that the EU had asked
Brazil to voluntarily suspend all shipments of meat to its
member countries to avoid a more cumbersome formal ban.
The probe into Brazil's meat industry is a setback for its
powerhouse farm sector, which has been a rare bright spot amid
the country's worst economic recession on record.
Brazil, Latin America's biggest economy, is one of the
world's leading exporters of staples from coffee and orange
juice to sugar and soybeans.
