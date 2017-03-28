UPDATE 2-Hong Kong lifts ban on Brazil meat imports, EU urges action

(Adds EU commissioner for health and food safety comments,
paragraphs 2-5)
By Stephen Eisenhammer
BRASÍLIA, March 28 Hong Kong said on Tuesday it
has lifted a ban on the import of Brazilian meat, removing one
of the last blanket bans by a major importer, but strong words
from an EU commissioner visiting Brazil suggests the scandal
over health standards is not over yet.
"A suspicion of corruption is unacceptable," Vytenis
Andriukaitis, EU commissioner for health and food safety, told
reporters after meeting with Brazil's Agriculture Minister
Blairo Maggi to discuss police allegations that government
regulators were paid bribes to turn a blind eye to breaches of
sanitation rules.
The Operation "Weak Flesh" probe has hit exports from the
world's top beef and poultry exporter. Meat exports fell by
around a fifth last week, the trade ministry said.
Andriukaitis said he was happy with Brazil's attempts to
clarify the situation but also urged broader action.
"I expect Brazilian authorities to implement corrective
actions to restore the credibility of their official controls as
soon as possible," he said, adding "the question is not over."
The comments demonstrate the uphill struggle Brazil now has
to restore credibility in the competitive global market even as
the immediate problem of import bans subsides.
Hong Kong's Center for Food Safety said it eased the ban on
Brazilian meat and poultry imports after it received further
information from Brazilian authorities, according to statement
on its website.
Hong Kong had been one of several major buyers of Brazilian
meat that froze imports after Brazil's federal police arrested
dozens of people on March 17 and made allegations of corruption
in the meat industry. No formal charges have been announced.
Brazil's government moved to block exports from the 21
plants directly implicated in the probe and urged importers to
restrict bans to just these units as it campaigned to inform
trade partners about standards in the industry, one of the few
sectors to have bucked a painful recession in the country.
Most countries have now followed that guidance.
Together with China, which lifted its ban on Saturday, Hong
Kong bought nearly one-third of the $14 billion of meat that
Latin America's largest economy exported last year.
Hong Kong narrowed its ban to just the 21 plants and voiced
confidence in "Brazilian authorities' stringent checks on the
procedures for issuing international health certificates."
Agriculture minister Maggi said investigators had not found
any products that could harm the health of consumers, but
conceded Brazil faced a struggle to recover its market
share.
EU officials and their Brazilian counterparts will meet in
Brasilia on Thursday to continue discussing the implications of
the police probe, Maggi told reporters after talks with
Andriukaitis.
The commissioner said during the talks that there was
pressure from European consumers to clarify whether Brazilian
meat was safe, Maggi said. He said the probe was an isolated
problem exaggerated by the federal police.
Brazil has ordered the temporary closure of six of the 21
food processing plants under investigation by the police and
health authorities. The other 15 plants are not allowed to
export, although they may still produce for the domestic market.
The European Union has maintained a partial ban on products
from the 21 meatpacking plants under investigation.
In the United States, pressure is mounting on the federal
government to join other nations blocking shipments of raw beef
from Brazil. Brazil only gained access to the U.S.
market for fresh meat last year, an important seal of approval
for other importers.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer and Ana Mano; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz and Grant McCool)