Brazil's JBS rules out layoffs following meat scandal, paper says

SAO PAULO, March 27 Brazil's JBS SA,
the world's biggest meatpacking company, is not considering
firing workers after a corruption scandal triggered import bans
worldwide and drove it to suspend output in Brazil, newspaper
Folha de S.Paulo said on Monday.
JBS is among dozens of firms targeted in an investigation by
the Brazilian federal police on alleged bribery of government
health inspectors and politicians.
The company suspended beef production at 33 of its 36 plants
in Brazil last week after some of the country's biggest export
markets banned imports of Brazilian meats. It will restart
production this week at about two thirds of
capacity.
On Saturday, China, Egypt and Chile lifted the suspensions,
bringing hope of an end to a crisis that wiped off about
one-fifth of the value of Brazilian pork and poultry exports
last week.
Folha cited an unidentified JBS senior executive who said
that the worst of the crisis has passed. JBS expects to resume
exports to the three countries soon, though sales are likely to
recover slowly.
Press representatives for JBS were not immediately available
to comment on the report.
Common shares in JBS touched a 15-week low last Monday
before recovering part of the scandal-driven losses, ending the
week 2.1 percent higher. They are still down 8.7 percent since
police unveiled the probe on March 17.
According to the Folha report, JBS will decide in coming
days whether to suspend plans to list the JBS Foods
International overseas unit.
A person involved in the deal told Reuters last week JBS had
no intention to delay the $1 billion IPO of JBS Foods in New
York, which it hopes to finalize in May or June.
(Writing by Bruno Federowski)