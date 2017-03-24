Whistleblower in Brazil meat scandal takes on powerful industry

| CURITIBA, Brazil, March 24
CURITIBA, Brazil, March 24 When government
health inspector Daniel Gouveia Teixeira confronted a Brazilian
processed meat plant with what he says was evidence of excess
use of marrow, bone and other slaughterhouse by-products in food
for human consumption, he was suddenly removed as the plant's
inspector.
The incident, nearly three years ago at the Peccin Agro
Industrial Ltda plant in Brazil's rural Parana state, led
Teixeira to tell police he suspected he was being undermined by
corrupt superiors. It also prompted friends to start calling him
"crazy" for taking on one of the country's most powerful
industries.
"Being honest and doing my job makes me crazy?" he asked in
an interview this week. "That's crazy!"
Teixeira, 39, is the agriculture ministry whistleblower
credited by Brazil's Federal Police with triggering an
investigation into alleged bribes paid by meat companies to
government food-sanitation inspectors in the world's top
exporter of beef and poultry.
Police say in court documents the bribes were paid to cover
up serious health violations by some companies in the meat
industry, including the sale of rotten and
salmonella-contaminated products. Their probe, dubbed "Operation
Weak Flesh," has caused some of Brazil's biggest export markets
to ban its meats.
Police have accused more than 100 people, mostly inspectors,
of taking bribes for allowing the sale of rancid products,
falsifying export documents or failing to inspect meatpacking
plants at all.
Prosecutors have yet to present charges and the police
allegations have not been proven.
BRF SA and JBS, two of the world's
biggest food companies, are among dozens of firms targeted in
the investigation. Both have denied any wrongdoing.
The anticorruption probe has led to the arrests of 33
sanitation officials and industry employees so far, with federal
agents finding violations in at least 21 meatpacking plants
across the country.
Industry officials in the sector, which generates over $130
billion annually, have sought to portray the meatpacking arrests
as isolated incidents.
Luciano Inacio da Silva, an auditor at the Agriculture
Ministry who reviews internal procedures, said the ministry was
still investigating Teixeira's allegations but had not yet come
to any conclusions. He cited a lack of resources as a reason for
the ministry's investigation to lag behind that of the police.
Teixeira worked as an inspector for five years in the state
of Santa Catarina before moving to Parana in 2012. He said he
repeatedly cited plants run by various companies in Parana,
which is at the epicenter of the police investigation, but was
routinely reassigned to other plants by his boss, Maria do Rocio
Nascimento, each time he did.
Nascimento was arrested by police on March 17 on suspicion
of taking bribes from meatpacking companies to move inspectors
away from certain plants, according to court documents. Her
lawyer, who has not commented publicly, could not be reached for
comment.
In early 2014, Teixeira began inspecting the processed meat
plant operated by Peccin Agro. After a month of biweekly visits,
he said he noticed that one of the production lines was always
down.
"People were just standing around," he said, adding that he
suspected they were just waiting for him to leave to restart the
line.
OVER THE LIMIT
Teixeira then asked the company for documents outlining the
raw materials it bought and used for sausage and other processed
meat products.
He concluded the documents showed the plant was using an
excess of MSM or "mechanically separated meat."
MSM is a paste of marrow, bone, skin, nerves, blood vessels
and other scraps. Its use for human consumption is limited, due
to concerns over the intake of certain components. In Brazil, a
government document posted online states that MSM cannot exceed
60 percent of the content in hams and sausages.
"They were using more than 85 percent MSM," Teixeira said.
Authorities have not confirmed the amount of MSM used by
Peccin and Reuters was unable to verify Teixeira's allegation
independently.
In September 2014, on the same day he confronted the company
about his findings, investigators said owner Idair Peccin called
Gil Bueno de Magalhaes, the agriculture ministry superintendent
in Parana. Magalhaes, who like other such supervisors is a
political appointee, removed Teixeira as Peccin's inspector.
Magalhaes and Peccin, who have been in custody since their
arrests on March 17, could not be reached for comment. Their
lawyers have not made any public comments and also could not be
reached for comment.
A receptionist at Peccin headquarters, which also houses the
plant, said no company officials were available to discuss the
matter. The plant was shut last week.
In a statement posted on the website for one of its brands,
Italli Alimentos, Peccin said the accusations against it were
false.
Feeling that his work was being undermined by superiors,
Teixeira said he went to the federal police shortly after his
removal from the plant.
In November 2014, two months after his Peccin discovery,
Teixeira said he was removed from inspecting meatpacking plants
altogether by his boss Nascimento. He was assigned instead to
his current post -- inspecting veterinary medicines.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Additional reporting by
Thais Skodowski in Curitiba; Editing by Paulo Prada and Tom
Brown)