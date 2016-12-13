Gol signs leniency deal with Brazil prosecutors

SAO PAULO Dec 13 Gol Línhas Aéreas Inteligentes
SA, Brazil's No. 2 airline, has agreed to sign a leniency accord
with federal prosecutors, after an internal probe found the
company might have wired money to firms under investigation in
the country's worst corruption scandal.
In a Tuesday securities filing, Gol did not
specify whether the payments were illegal, although it said it
had agreed to pay 12 million reais ($3.6 million) in fines and
penalties under terms of the leniency accord.
Prosecutors will present terms of the Gol accord to other
government agencies concerned with the matter, the filing said.
($1 = 3.3380 reais)
