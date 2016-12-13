UPDATE 1-Gol signs leniency deal with Brazil prosecutors in graft probe

(Adds details of investigation)
SAO PAULO Dec 13 Gol Línhas Aéreas Inteligentes
SA agreed to sign a leniency accord with federal prosecutors
after an internal probe found the Brazilian airline wired money
to firms under investigation in a sweeping corruption scandal.
In a Tuesday securities filing, Gol did not
specify whether the payments were illegal although it said it
agreed to pay 12 million reais ($3.6 million) in fines and
penalties under terms of the agreement.
The settlement follows inquiries by tax authorities into
payments for online advertising made to companies with ties to
Eduardo Cunha, the former head of the lower house of Congress,
who was arrested in October on bribery charges.
At the time, prosecutors said payments to those companies
from holdings by the Constantino family, which founded Gol, did
not appear to correspond with services of comparable value.
Henrique Constantino, one of four brothers who built the
airline into Brazil's second biggest after LATAM Airlines Group
SA left the board in August after he was targeted in
the graft investigation shaking the country's establishment.
Prosecutors will present terms of the Gol accord to other
government agencies concerned with the matter, according to the
filing.
($1 = 3.34 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Gabriela Mello;
Additional reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)