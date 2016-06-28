UPDATE 2-Brazil's Hypermarcas sinks as former executive admits bribery

(Adds closing share prices)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, June 28 Shares of
Hypermarcas SA, the largest Brazilian producer of generic drugs,
had their biggest intraday plunge in four years on Tuesday, on
reports that a former senior executive admitted paying bribes to
ruling coalition politicians.
In a securities filing, Hypermarcas said an independent
audit found that Nelson Mello, a former institutional relations
director, authorized expenses on his own initiative without the
required proof of services rendered. Mello agreed to reimburse
the company for any losses or damage caused, the filing said.
According to newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, Mello admitted
to prosecutors paying 30 million reais ($8.85 million) in bribes
to senators of the PMDB party. Estado said Senate President
Renan Calheiros and former Planning Minister Romero Jucá, both
from the PMDB, were recipients of the bribes.
Mello, who left Hypermarcas in March, could not be reached
for comment. A spokeswoman for Jucá denied the report, while
representatives for Calheiros did not respond to a request for
comment.
Hypermarcas said in the filing that it is not the target of
an investigation.
The stock shed 8.5 percent to 25.95 reais on
Tuesday. The drop pared back year-to-date gains to about 21
percent.
"The news is disturbing - How is it possible that 30 million
reais were spent without 'accountability?' What were Mr. Mello's
motivations?" Credit Suisse Securities analysts led by Tobias
Stingelin wrote in a client note.
WARNING SIGNS
The situation underscores how current corruption
investigations in Brazil are triggering warning signs among
dozens of Brazilian companies, as findings of corruption, graft
and bribery rings spread to more sectors of the economy.
Hypermarcas did not detail the alleged payments, which
according to Estado were brokered by two lobbyists representing
PMDB senators.
The PMDB was the largest ally in President Dilma Rousseff's
coalition. Her vice president, Michel Temer, also a senior PMDB
member, is replacing her while she faces impeachment trial at
the Senate for breaching budgetary rules.
Mello's plea deal with prosecutors is not related to the
corruption investigation centered on state-controlled firms.
Estado said prosecutors will ask the Federal Supreme Court for
permission to continue investigating both senators, who have
immunity from prosecution by low-tier courts.
($1 = 3.3901 Brazilian reais)
