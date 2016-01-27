Brazilian police launch new raids in sweeping corruption probe

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Jan 27 Brazil's Federal Police on Wednesday launched the latest stage of a sweeping investigation into corruption at state-controlled firms, with six arrest and 15 search warrants issued in the states of São Paulo and Santa Catarina.

The warrants in the so-called "Operation Car Wash" probe involve the suspected use of offshore companies and real estate transactions to launder money from bribery, graft and other offenses, police said in a statement.

Dozens of executives and politicians have been arrested or are under investigation on suspicion of overcharging Petrobras and other state firms on contracts and using part of the proceeds to bribe members of President Dilma Rousseff's ruling coalition. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by Pedro Fonseca in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Andrew Roche)