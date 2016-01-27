Brazilian police launch new raids in sweeping corruption probe

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Jan 27 Brazil's Federal
Police on Wednesday launched the latest stage of a sweeping
investigation into corruption at state-controlled firms, with
six arrest and 15 search warrants issued in the states of São
Paulo and Santa Catarina.
The warrants in the so-called "Operation Car Wash" probe
involve the suspected use of offshore companies and real estate
transactions to launder money from bribery, graft and other
offenses, police said in a statement.
Dozens of executives and politicians have been arrested or
are under investigation on suspicion of overcharging Petrobras
and other state firms on contracts and using part of the
proceeds to bribe members of President Dilma Rousseff's ruling
coalition.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Additional reporting by Pedro Fonseca in Rio de Janeiro; Editing
by Andrew Roche)