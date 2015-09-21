版本:
Petrobras scheme started with Lula's chief of staff -prosecutor

SAO PAULO, Sept 21 A massive corruption scheme at Brazil's state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA had the same origin as the "mensalao" or big monthly payment scheme: former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's chief of staff, prosecutor Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima said on Monday.

Lima spoke to journalists in the southern city of Curitiba to announce the arrest of Jose Sobrinho, an executive at construction firm Engevix. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)

