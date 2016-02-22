Brazil police find $3 mln in offshore accounts for Rousseff campaigner

BRIEF-Almost Family announces pricing of upsized offering
* Almost Family announces pricing of upsized offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock
SAO PAULO Feb 22 Brazilian federal police said on Monday they had identified $3 million in offshore deposits in 2012 and 2013 in favor of Joao Santana, President Dilma Rousseff's campaign manager, helped by data obtained from Citibank.
Police Chief Filipe Pace said at a press conference the deposits were based on fraudulent contracts. He also said Santana had purchased an apartment in Sao Paulo with money illegally received from engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA.
Prosecutor Carlos Fernando Lima said Santana had not been arrested because he is abroad, though police have a warrant for his arrest. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by making payments to a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.
