Rousseff campaign chief Santana surrenders to Brazilian police

RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 23 João Santana, the
architect of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's 2010 and 2014
campaigns, returned to Brazil and police are taking him to the
city of Curitiba, the epicenter of a massive corruption probe,
his spokesman said on Tuesday.
Police said on Monday they had a warrant for Santana's
arrest after evidence showed engineering conglomerate Odebrecht
had paid him funds siphoned from state-run oil firm Petroleo
Brasileiro SA in offshore accounts.
Santana said in a statement he was quitting the re-election
campaign of Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina in order
to defend himself from "baseless accusations."
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)