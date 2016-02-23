Rousseff campaign chief Santana surrenders to Brazilian police

RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 23 João Santana, the architect of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's 2010 and 2014 campaigns, returned to Brazil and police are taking him to the city of Curitiba, the epicenter of a massive corruption probe, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

Police said on Monday they had a warrant for Santana's arrest after evidence showed engineering conglomerate Odebrecht had paid him funds siphoned from state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA in offshore accounts.

Santana said in a statement he was quitting the re-election campaign of Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina in order to defend himself from "baseless accusations." (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)