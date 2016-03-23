Brazil prosecutors criticize Odebrecht overture

SAO PAULO, March 23 Brazilian prosecutors said on Wednesday no plea bargain talks are underway with executives from engineering conglomerate Odebrecht and that the company's public announcement of its intention to cooperate had no legal standing.

Odebrecht, which had previously denied participating in a scheme to siphon money from state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, announced on Wednesday it would cooperate in order to help "build a better Brazil."

"The disclosure of any intended agreement to the press hurts the secrecy of the negotiations required by law to conclude an agreement," the task force of prosecutors in the southern city of Curitiba said in a statement.

