Brazil police raid brokerage firm for allegedly laundering 'Car Wash' cash

CURITIBA, Brazil, March 28 Brazil's federal
police on Tuesday carried out raids connected to the sprawling
"Car Wash" graft probe, targeting money launderers who allegedly
worked with former corrupt executives of state-run oil firm
Petrobras.
Police said they raided the Advalor Distribuidora de Titulos
e Valores brokerage firm in Rio de Janeiro, which they allege
facilitated the movement of bribes from big construction firms
to then-Petrobras executives, often to their overseas bank
accounts. At least one former Petrobras executive has been
arrested in Tuesday's operation so far.
