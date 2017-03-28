版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 21:44 BJT

Brazil police raid brokerage firm for allegedly laundering 'Car Wash' cash

CURITIBA, Brazil, March 28 Brazil's federal police on Tuesday carried out raids connected to the sprawling "Car Wash" graft probe, targeting money launderers who allegedly worked with former corrupt executives of state-run oil firm Petrobras.

Police said they raided the Advalor Distribuidora de Titulos e Valores brokerage firm in Rio de Janeiro, which they allege facilitated the movement of bribes from big construction firms to then-Petrobras executives, often to their overseas bank accounts. At least one former Petrobras executive has been arrested in Tuesday's operation so far. (Reporting by Sergio Spagnolo; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐