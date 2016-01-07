UPDATE 2-Brazil prosecutors probe messages to Rousseff aide -paper

(Adds details on Justice minister, paragraphs 6-7)
SAO PAULO Jan 7 Brazilian prosecutors are
investigating text messages from an engineering executive that
may show President Dilma Rousseff's chief of staff favored
construction firms that donated to his party while he was state
governor, the Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported on Thursday.
A separate set of messages from the same executive may
indicate Aldemir Bendine, chief executive of state-run oil
company Petrobras, participated in a "supposedly illegal"
debenture scheme to raise money for engineering firm OAS when he
led the state-run Banco do Brasil, the report said.
Both sets of messages are being analyzed by federal
prosecutors, said the paper, which had access to the documents.
Neither Bendine nor Rousseff's chief of staff, Jacques
Wagner, have been charged with wrongdoing. Wagner was governor
of Bahia state at the time of the messages.
Wagner issued a statement criticizing the leak and said his
political activity had always been based exclusively on the
interests of Brazil and Bahia.
Justice Minister Jose Eduardo Cardozo ordered a police
inquiry into the leaking of the text messages that were
protected by legal confidentiality, according to a ministry
statement.
Federal police investigators have complained recently about
a cut in funding that could hamper ongoing probes. Cardozo has
said the government will fully finance police operations.
Investigators are tackling Brazil's largest-ever corruption
scandal which has ensnared dozens of politicians, many of whom
are aligned with Rousseff's Workers' Party.
Brazil's federal prosecutor's office declined to comment.
Estado said messages from OAS executive Leo Pinheiro appear
to show him negotiating donations to the campaign of the
Workers' Party candidate for mayor of Salvador in 2012 in
exchange for favors from Wagner such as asking the
transportation minister to release funds for projects in 2014.
Pinheiro has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for
corruption and money laundering.
Television station Globo News reported text messages from
Pinheiro also showed him arranging donations for Rousseff's 2014
re-election campaign with Edinho Silva, who was her campaign's
treasurer and is now her spokesman.
Bendine is mentioned in text messages from Pinheiro to other
executives and House Speaker Eduardo Cunha, who has been
formally charged with taking bribes. OAS is suspected of paying
bribes to politicians, including Cunha, in exchange for
investment from the state-run banks and pension funds.
Estado said Bendine negotiated a 500 million-reais debenture
acquisition from OAS in 2014 and Pinheiro had previously asked
him about opening financing from pension funds.
Prosecutors are suspicious of a message Pinheiro received
from his secretary, in which Bendine insists on speaking with
Pinheiro over a fixed phone line, according to Estado.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally
known, did not respond to requests for comment, though Estado
published a note from Bendine saying all the projects presented
to Banco do Brasil by clients were "completely technical."
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman
and Matthew Lewis)