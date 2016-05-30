UPDATE 3-Brazil's anti-corruption minister quits over leaked recordings

(Recasts to add details on minister's resignation)
By Anthony Boadle and Lisandra Paraguassu
BRASILIA May 30 Brazil's Transparency Minister
Fabiano Silveira resigned on Monday after leaked recordings
suggested he tried to derail a sprawling corruption probe, the
latest cabinet casualty impacting interim President Michel
Temer's administration.
Silveira, the man Temer tasked with fighting corruption
since he took office on May 12, announced his plans to step down
in a letter, according to the presidential palace's media
office. No replacement for Silveira has yet been named.
Silveira and Senate President Renan Calheiros became the
latest officials ensnared by leaked recordings secretly made by
a former oil industry executive as part of a plea bargain. The
same tapes led to the resignation last week of Romero Jucá, whom
Temer had named as planning minister.
Jucá's resignation dealt a blow to Temer's efforts to build
a stable government in the wake of the May 12 suspension of
leftist President Dilma Rousseff.
A government source had told Reuters on Monday that Silveira
would stay in his job "for now," without elaborating.
In parts of the recordings, aired by TV Globo late on
Sunday, Silveira criticizes prosecutors in the probe focused on
state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA,
known as Petrobras, which has already implicated dozens of
politicians and led to the imprisonment of top executives.
In the conversation, recorded at Calheiros' home three
months before Silveira became a Cabinet minister, Silveira
advises the Senate leader on how best to defend himself from the
probe into Petrobras.
The former head of the transportation arm of Petrobras,
Sergio Machado, who is under investigation as part of the graft
probe and has turned state's witness, recorded the meeting and
conversations with other politicians to obtain leniency from
prosecutors. Silveira was a counselor on the National Justice
Counsel, a judicial watchdog agency, at the time of the meeting.
In the report, Globo TV also said some audio indicated that
Silveira on several occasions spoke with prosecutors in charge
of the Petrobras case to find out what information they might
have on Calheiros, which he reported back to the Senate leader.
Silveira is heard saying prosecutors were "totally lost."
OUT OF CONTEXT
A spokesman for Silveira confirmed the conversation took
place, but said the excerpts were taken out of context.
"Temer's initial decision was that Silveira can continue in
his post for now because he did not interfere in the
investigation, he was just giving Calheiros advice," the
spokesman said. He said Silveira was meeting with his lawyers.
Earlier on Monday, Ministry of Transparency staff marched to
the presidential palace in Brasilia to demand Silveira's ouster
and restoration of the comptroller general's office, which Temer
renamed to show his commitment to fighting corruption.
All employees with management duties at the ministry
resigned their posts to press their demands, according to union
leader Rudinei Marques.
Protesting employees had earlier prevented Silveira from
entering the ministry building. They then washed its facade with
soap and water to symbolize Temer's need to clean up his
government.
GOVERNMENT'S LEGITIMACY
Temer, a centrist who was Rousseff's vice president, will
meet with Brazil's prosecutor general later on Monday to discuss
the leaked recordings.
Several members of Temer's cabinet are under investigation
in the Petrobras probe. Rousseff, facing an impeachment trial in
the Senate on charges of breaking budget laws, and others have
said Temer plotted her downfall to stifle the investigation.
Temer has strongly denied the allegation.
But the recordings add weight to the argument that the new
government could face declining support for Rousseff's ouster by
the Senate, which needs a two-thirds majority to convict her in
a trial expected to last through August.
The two-year probe into billions in graft at Petrobras has
led to jail time for executives from Brazil's top construction
firms as well as investigations of dozens of politicians,
including several members of Temer's Brazilian Democratic
Movement Party, or PMDB, and Rousseff's Workers Party.
Temer served as Rousseff's vice president after she took
office in 2011, and the PMDB was the strongest coalition partner
for the Workers Party since 2006, when former President Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva was in power.
(Additional reporting by Brad Brooks and Guillermo
Parra-Bernal; editing by Paul Simao and G Crosse)