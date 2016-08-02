UPDATE 3-Brazilian police arrest two as corruption probe turns to major builder

(Updates with prosecutor comments and details of latest probe)
By Alonso Soto and Sergio Spagnuolo
BRASILIA/CURITIBA, Brazil Aug 2 Brazil's
federal police said they had arrested two people and raided
properties on Tuesday over alleged corruption at building firm
Queiroz Galvao, widening a sweeping investigation focused on
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
"Operation Carwash" was launched two years ago to tackle
price fixing, bribery and political kickbacks at Petrobras
, as the company is commonly known. It has led to
dozens of convictions for bribery and money-laundering, and
several top politicians are being investigated.
Former Galvao Queiroz senior executive Ildefonso Colares
Filho and current employee Othon Zanoide de Moraes were
arrested, authorities said in a press briefing in the southern
city of Curitiba. Police were also carrying out an arrest
warrant against a third unidentified person.
Queiroz Galvao's press office said it was going to issue a
statement responding to the accusations later on Tuesday.
The charges all fall under the types of crime encompassed by
"Carwash" probe, including illegal campaign donations,
obstruction of justice and corruption, federal prosecutor Carlos
Fernando Lima told reporters.
The investigation is hunting for additional evidence that
Queiroz Galvao participated in a cartel that systematically paid
bribes to win over contracts with Petrobras, prosecutors said.
They said evidence already in hand showed Queiroz Galvao
paid nearly 10 million reais ($3.07 million) in bribes to
Petrobras executives to gain an upper hand in the public auction
of projects.
Some of those bribes were also transferred as campaign
donations to politicians with close links to Petrobras, they
said.
In addition, authorities are investigating if Queiroz Galvao
passed 2.4 million reais ($784 million)in bribes to the
re-election campaign of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva in 2006, Lima said.
A Lula spokesman said via e-mail that the campaign accounts
are under the responsibility of its treasurer and the ruling
Workers' Party. He added that Lula's lawyers have filed a
disciplinary action against Lima for publicly raising these
suspicions without enough evidence.
Lula, one of Brazil's most popular politicians and a
potential contender to run for president in 2018, is due to
stand trial for charges of trying to obstruct the investigation.
Investigators said they have a video that proves that the
company paid another 10 million reais ($3.07 million)in bribes
to thwart a congressional inquiry into corruption at Petrobras
in 2009.
The "Carwash" probe, which has expanded to include other
state firms and projects, has hobbled investment and fueled a
political crisis that led to the suspension of President Dilma
Rousseff in May.
Rousseff, a leftist re-elected for another four-year term in
2014, is not under investigation in the "Carwash" probe, but the
arrest of members of the Workers' Party and other political
allies sparked calls for her impeachment. The Senate is expected
to vote on her removal from office in late August or early
September on impeachment charges of manipulating budget data.
Police chief Igor Romario said on Tuesday the Olympic Games
due to start on Friday will not hinder the investigation but
acknowledged it could reduce the amount of officers available
for future raids and arrests.
On July 6, police arrested 19 people as part of an
investigation of a graft scheme at a nuclear power plant owned
by state-led utility Eletrobras.
Queiroz Galvao was part of a consortium working on the
construction of the plant, which included other major firms. But
the consortium pulled out in August last year.
Some of Brazil's largest construction companies, such as
Odebrecht and Andrade Gutierrez, have been accused of
overcharging Petrobras for work and passing on kickbacks to
executives and politicians.
They are also being investigated for graft on venues for the
2014 World Cup and upcoming Olympics.
($1 = 3.2608 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto in Brasilia and Sergio Spagnuolo in
Curitiba; Writing by Raissa Kasolowsky; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and W Simon)