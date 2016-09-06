Brazil's new government buffeted by pension fund scandal

| BRASILIA, Sept 6
BRASILIA, Sept 6 The government of Brazil's new
President Michel Temer scrambled on Tuesday to distance itself
from a multibillion-dollar corruption scandal that broke less
than a week after he took office, involving fraud in the
country's largest pension funds.
With the country already reeling from a sprawling bribery
and kickback scandal at state oil company Petrobras, the new
corruption case could hamper the conservative Temer's efforts to
restore credibility and turn the page on the leftist government
of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.
Police on Monday arrested five people linked to fraudulent
investments made by four huge pension funds of state-run
companies. The investigation snared dozens of businessmen and
fund managers suspected of involvement in a fraud scheme valued
at around 8 billion reais ($2.5 billion), including the chief
executive of the world's biggest beef exporter.
The coveted appointments of directors to the funds' boards
were made by political parties and the probe is expected to
spread to Brazil's political establishment, where some 50
politicians are already under investigation in the Petrobras
scandal.
Temer's office said the appointments were made during the 13
years of Workers Party rule that ended with Rousseff's removal
from office last week, and the "irregularities" uncovered by the
police had nothing to do with the current administration.
"The Workers Party appointed the pension fund directors from
the moment it took office in 2003 and they were closely linked
to the unions," said a Temer aide who asked not to be named.
"The Workers Party was responsible for the big loss
suffered, ironically, by the workers of the state companies who
were saving for their retirement," the aide said. "This has not
even scratched the image of the new government."
Temer's government will press for a thorough investigation
as it pushes through proposed legislation that will depoliticize
the appointment to directors of state companies, he said.
The investigation focuses on investments in overpriced
assets, including private equity funds with artificially
inflated share prices, according to the federal police.
The Workers Party declined to comment on the investigation
but its president, Rui Falcao, denounced as "arbitrary" a raid
and seizure of documents at the home of the party's former
treasurer Joao Vaccari, jailed a year ago in the Petrobras
scandal.
POLITICAL INTERFERENCE
Political observers in Brasilia doubt that Temer's Brazilian
Democratic Movement Party will emerge unscathed from the new
scandal, since it shared power with the Workers Party during the
years the fraud allegedly took place. The party has also been
deeply implicated in the Petrobras scandal.
The state-company pension funds, flush with cash, have long
been vulnerable to political interference and dogged by
suspicions of fraud, said political risk consultant Andre Cesar.
"The 8 billion reais is just the tip of the iceberg. They
have opened a Pandora's Box and names of politicians will
inevitably appear sooner or later," Cesar said.
Even if nobody in Temer's government is implicated, the new
scandal underscores some of the unsavory ties between business
and political interests in Brazil that have undermined
confidence in Latin America's largest economy.
"What are voters going to think? We just got rid of one
government and corruption continues just the same in the new
one," Cesar said.
The pension funds caught up in the investigation are those
of state-run banks Banco do Brasil and Caixa
Economica Federal, the postal service Correios and oil
company Petrobras, or Petroleo Brasileiro SA. The
funds have said they are cooperating with the investigation.
The funds, which controlled 280 billion reais in assets last
year, have been an important source of investment in Brazil's
credit-starved economy, now in its second year of recession.
($1 = 3.2183 Brazilian reais)
