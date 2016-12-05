Brazil lawmakers probed for bribes elicited during Petrobras inquiry

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA Dec 5 Brazilian police raided the homes of two former members of a parliamentary inquiry into graft at state oil company Petrobras on Monday, seeking evidence they extorted money from contractors who wanted to avoid being summoned as witnesses.
The searches were conducted at the homes and offices of former senator Vital do Rego, who chaired the 8-month inquiry in 2014, and Workers Party congressman Marco Maia, a former speaker of the lower chamber who drafted a report to the committee.
The Federal Police said they were investigating allegations the two politicians took "financial contributions" of 5 million reais ($1.45 million) from entrepreneurs to avoid them being subpoenaed.
Vital do Rego is currently a judge on Brazil's Federal Accounts Court. Spokespeople for him and Maia had no immediate comment.
The allegations against them were made in a plea bargain statement by former Workers Party senator Delcidio do Amaral, who was jailed last year for obstructing an investigation into the massive bribery and kickback scandal centered on Petrobras .
The biggest corruption case in Brazilian history, the affair has led to the trials of dozens of contractors and an ongoing investigation into more than 50 sitting members of Congress.
New plea bargains by contractors are expected to implicate many more lawmakers and even members of President Michel Temer's Cabinet.
The parliamentary inquiry led by Vital do Rego and Maia concluded without pointing any fingers at politicians. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Frances Kerry)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.