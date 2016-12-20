UPDATE 1-Odebrecht, Braskem to pay 1.4 bln reais in fines to U.S., Swiss govts -report

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Updates with confirmation, context, no comment from U.S., Swiss, Odebrecht, Braskem officials)
SAO PAULO Dec 20 The Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht SA and petrochemical company Braskem SA will pay 1.4 billion reais ($417.5 million) to the U.S. and Swiss governments as part of a settlement in a sweeping corruption case, a source close to the negotiations told Reuters Tuesday
The deals, first reported by the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, will be announced on Wednesday, according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not allowed to discuss the case.
Sources previously told Reuters that U.S. and Swiss prosecutors were jointly negotiating with their Brazilian counterparts Odebrecht and Braskem's leniency deals for their roles in an investigation into a long-running scheme of political kickbacks at Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras .
In the Odebrecht leniency deal, finalized with Brazilian prosecutors earlier this month, the firm agreed to pay 6.9 billion reais in fines.
Nearly 80 executives and employees of Odebrecht, seen as the biggest benefactor of the Petrobras graft scheme, also agreed to turn state's witness.
Their testimony could implicate upward of 200 politicians, prosecutors and lawyers for the company have said.
U.S. and Swiss prosecutors declined to comment, as did Odebrecht and Braskem's press offices. ($1 = 3.3536 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Brad Brooks; Editing by Bernard Orr and Lisa Shumaker)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.