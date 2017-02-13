UPDATE 1-Brazil's Temer denies shielding ally from corruption case

(Adds quote, political context)
BRASILIA Feb 13 Brazilian President Michel
Temer on Monday dismissed criticism that he promoted a close
aide to shield him from prosecution and vowed to dismiss any
minister indicted for corruption.
Although he did not mention the aide by name, the statement
by Temer follows an uproar in Brazil that was triggered by the
president promoting Wellington Moreira Franco on Feb. 2 to a
full-fledged cabinet post, where he would be partially protected
from prosecution in Brazil's biggest-ever corruption probe.
Until the promotion a top advisor charged with overseeing
infrastructure plans, Moreira Franco was reportedly implicated
during plea bargain testimony by a defendant in the sweeping
bribery and political kickback investigation known as "Car
Wash."
The probe, centered around state-run oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro, has already ensnared dozens of top
government, political and corporate leaders over the past two
years and could implicate many more, including Temer himself, as
plea bargain testimony advances.
"My government would never interfere in the investigation
which is the hands of the police, prosecutors and judiciary,"
Temer said in the statement to reporters. "The government will
not shield anyone."
Last week, two opposition parties obtained lower court
injunctions ordering Moreira Franco's removal from the cabinet.
While those were overturned by federal judges on Friday, the
Supreme Court this week is expected to make a final ruling.
As a minister, Moreira Franco can only be charged before the
Supreme Court, where a trial would drag out for months or years.
Temer's denial highlighted the vulnerability of Brazil's
government to accusations of corruption at a time when it hopes
to rebalance government books, restore confidence and revive and
economy in its worst recession on record.
The president said one mention in plea bargain testimony was
not enough to dismiss a minister. Although criminal charges
would lead to suspension of the minister pending investigation,
the official would only be dismissed if indicted.
If more accusations emerge, or the minister or other aides
are in fact indicted, the scandal could further weaken Temer's
coalition in Congress. For now, he enjoys a majority that will
back his proposals for unpopular austerity measures that reduce
pension benefits and labor rights.
Explosive plea bargain testimony of 76 executives from
Odebrecht, Brazil's largest engineering conglomerate,
is expected to deepen uncertainty by naming dozens of
politicians in Temer's coalition as recipients of graft money.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by W Simon and Bernadette
Baum)