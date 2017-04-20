UPDATE 5-Brazil police probe Caixa's stake purchase in consumer lender

(Adds search warrant targeting central bank director)
By Pedro Fonseca
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian police conducted
raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation of
state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake
in a consumer lender six years ago, the latest scandal rocking
the nation's largest mortgage lender.
The federal police said they are investigating whether the
purchase of a stake in Banco PanAmericano SA led to losses for
Caixa's clients. The court that authorized the raids froze 1.5
billion reais ($483 million) of assets belonging to some of the
investigation's targets, according to a police statement.
The probe is the latest case raising questions about Caixa's
governance and investment protocols in recent years. Politically
appointed management long held sway at Caixa, which was a key
instrument of policy under the leftist Workers Party that ruled
Brazil between 2003 and 2016.
The central bank's current director of oversight, Anthero
Meirelles, was among those targeted by the search warrants
authorized by Judge Vallisney De Souza Oliveira. The judge also
authorized investigators to check the personal bank records of
Meirelles, who was director of norms and organization for the
financial system at the time of the deal.
The central bank confirmed that it provided information
about the Banco PanAmericano deal to police on Wednesday, but
declined to comment on the director's role in the investigation.
Police said in their statement that they suspect civil
servants, consultants and businessmen involved in the
transaction played a part in "giving legitimacy" to the deal.
The PanAmericano transaction allowed Caixa to enter some
consumer lending segments that were thriving at the end of the
last decade. After years of accounting irregularities, the
central bank seized control of PanAmericano from its owner and
put it under the administration of the privately held deposit
guarantee fund FGC late in 2010.
Banco PanAmericano was later renamed Banco Pan SA
, when investment banking firm Grupo BTG Pactual SA
bought a stake from PanAmericano's original owner,
Grupo Silvio Santos, with FGC backing.
Banco Pan's preferred shares fell as much as 7 percent on
Wednesday, before paring losses to close down 4 percent, at 1.90
reais, the lowest level since early February.
In a separate statement, Banco Pan acknowledged it was a
target of police raids earlier in the day, and said that current
management is not under investigation. Caixa and Banco Pan are
also cooperating with the investigation, both said.
Earlier on Wednesday, BTG Pactual said it was not involved
in Caixa's purchase of the PanAmericano stake in 2009.
Documentation related to the bank's 2011 transaction with Grupo
Silvio Santos is available at Brazil's central bank, it said.
Police also searched the headquarters of auditing firms
Deloitte & Touch LLP, KPMG and investment bank Banco Fator SA.
The banking and tax record secrecies of former Caixa Chief
Executive Officer Maria Fernanda Coelho and Chief Financial
Officer Márcio Percival also were lifted as part of the
investigation, federal prosecutors said in a separate note.
The home of André Esteves, who was BTG Pactual's CEO at the
time of the PanAmerican bailout, also was raided on Wednesday,
the note said. His lawyer denied any wrongdoing.
($1 = 3.1070 reais)
