UPDATE 6-Brazil President Temer: 'I won't resign. Oust me if you want'

By Silvio Cascione and Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA May 22 Brazilian President Michel
Temer, facing growing calls for his resignation over a
corruption scandal, said he would not step down even if he was
formally indicted by the Supreme Court.
"I will not resign. Oust me if you want, but if I stepped
down, I would be admitting guilt," Temer told Folha de S.Paulo,
Brazil's biggest newspaper, in an interview published on Monday.
Brazilians who have become inured to a massive, three-year
corruption investigation were shocked last week by the
disclosure of a recording that appeared to show Temer condoning
the payment of hush money to a jailed lawmaker.
The scandal has threatened to tear apart Temer's coalition
in Congress and leave Latin America's largest economy adrift as
the president fights for his political survival, just a year
after the impeachment of his predecessor.
The Supreme Court has opened an investigation into the
revelations that were part of plea bargain testimony by the
billionaire owners of meatpacking giant JBS SA.
The court had been expected to decide this week whether to
suspend the investigation at Temer's request until it could be
determined if the recording of his March conversation with JBS
chairman Joesley Batista was doctored to implicate the leader.
But Chief Justice Carmen Lucia ruled on Monday that the
court would not take up the recording issue until Brazil's
federal police finished their examination of the tape and
determined if it had been edited, possibly making it
inadmissible as evidence in the investigation.
Shortly after, Temer's lawyers said they had dropped their
request that the investigation be suspended, given the court's
decision that the tape must be evaluated.
Ricardo Molina, a private expert Temer's team hired to
examine the tape, told reporters on Monday that the recording
had clearly been edited and should not be accepted as evidence.
The investigator said he had found at least 70 points of
"irregularities" in the 38-minute recording, such as moments
where the audio was "clipped," or when the voice of Temer was
unintelligible.
Regardless, the head of Brazil's powerful national bar
association, which is calling for Temer's impeachment, said
plea-bargain testimony by JBS executives included more evidence
against the president than just the recording. Claudio Lamachia
told reporters that even Temer's meeting with Batista, who was
under corruption investigations, was unacceptable.
The Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), Temer's biggest
ally in the governing coalition, put off a meeting on Sunday to
decide whether to continue supporting the beleaguered president.
Party officials said on Monday the PSDB would wait until the
Supreme Court ruled on whether to continue an investigation of
Temer.
"I AM NOT DOOMED"
The president, who took office a year ago after the ouster
of former running mate Dilma Rousseff, has come under
unrelenting pressure to step down and let Congress elect a new
president for the remainder of his term.
Still, Temer maintained a confident outlook, telling Folha
he was "absolutely" sure he was capable of finishing his term
through the end of 2018 without giving up on his legislative
agenda, which includes an ambitious overhaul of the country's
labor and social security regulations.
His coalition had already been struggling to muster the
votes for the unpopular social security reform. Financial
markets, which had largely anticipated approval of the reforms,
slumped last week when the scandal broke.
S&P Global Ratings threatened to downgrade Brazil's rating
further into junk territory over the next three months if
political turmoil hampered the advance of economic reforms.
The Brazilian real extended losses on Monday morning,
weakening more than 1 percent. Yields on interest rate futures
were up, indicating a deep rate cut by the central bank at the
end of this month has become less likely as uncertainty grows.
"I will demonstrate political strength in coming weeks
precisely by putting important bills to vote (in Congress),"
Temer told Folha. "I am not doomed."
Temer said the recording was not proof of wrongdoing and he
did not report the vague references to bribery of officials
because he did not believe them. "Joesley is a loudmouth," Temer
said.
"I have shown, with relative success, that what that
businessman did was to induce a conversation," the president
told Folha, acknowledging that he had been wrong to make no
record of his meeting with the businessman in the official
ledger of visitors.
