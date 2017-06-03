Close aide to Brazil's leader Temer arrested in corruption inquiry

BRASILIA, June 3 Former Brazilian lawmaker
Rodrigo Rocha Loures, a close aide and friend of President
Michel Temer, was arrested at his home on Saturday in a
corruption investigation that also targets the president, a
federal police spokesman said.
Loures was seen in a video released in May carrying a bag
with 500,000 reais ($154,000) in cash that prosecutors say was
a bribe from executives of meatpacking giant JBS SA,
whose plea bargain testimony has implicated Temer and other
politicians in graft.
The Supreme Court has authorized the investigation of Temer
and Rocha Loures for corruption, criminal organization and
obstruction of justice.
Rocha Loures, a businessman turned politician, is expected
to seek a plea bargain deal with prosecutors which could damage
the president's case that he did nothing illegal.
Temer, who took over from impeached president Dilma Rousseff
last year, is facing calls for his resignation or impeachment,
and an electoral court investigation of his 2014 election for
illegal campaign funding that could oust him from office.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Mark Heinrich)