Fate of graft probe rests on Brazil top court vote on plea deals

BRASILIA, June 22 Brazil's Supreme Court is
expected to rule on Thursday whether terms of plea bargains
struck in the nation's sweeping corruption probes can be revised
by the full court, a move critics worry could sharply weaken the
most potent weapon prosecutors wield in rooting out graft.
The court on Wednesday began debating that topic, and two of
the 11 justices voted that the top court should have the right
to revise the terms of plea bargains, but only after the
defendants in cases in which their testimony was used have been
sentenced.
As the law now stands, it is up to federal prosecutors to
hammer out the details of plea bargains, such as whether a
person who turns state witness must serve jail time or not, and
if that agreement must be approved by a single judge.
Opening the possibility that defense lawyers could ask the
badly over-burdened Supreme Court to decide on the terms of plea
bargains would likely both severely slow down the speed at which
such agreements are made and increase the chances that tougher
terms would be forced upon potential whistleblowers, two federal
prosecutors with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
"This is a signal to those who may wish to strike an accord
with prosecutors and turn over substantial amounts of proof of
corruption that they may not really benefit from doing so," one
of the prosecutors said. "Without question, this will lessen the
numbers of those who will come forward to talk."
Brazil only began allowing plea-bargain agreements in 2013.
They have been the key means for federal prosecutors to unravel
what has become one of the world’s largest corruption schemes,
in which large firms paid billions of dollars in bribes to
politicians and executives of state-run companies in return for
winning lucrative contracts.
More than 90 high-ranking politicians and top businessmen
have been convicted so far in the "Operation Car Wash"
investigation. The probe has branched out in the last three
years, with President Michel Temer, four past presidents and
dozens of sitting lawmakers under investigation.
Temer came under investigation after executives at the
world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA, struck a plea
deal with prosecutors and turned over vast amounts of evidence
that they claim proves Temer took nearly $5 million in bribes in
return for helping the company resolve massive tax issues, win
contracts and other political favors.
As part of that deal, the billionaire brothers who control
JBS, Joesley and Wesley Batista, managed to avoid serving any
jail time, though they each had to pay 225 million reais in
fines.
The fact that the brothers managed to avoid imprisonment
despite testifying that they had shelled out 500 million reais
in bribes to nearly 1,900 politicians in recent years enraged
the public and largely prompted the Supreme Court to examine the
plea-bargain issue.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)