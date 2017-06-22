UPDATE 1-Brazil top court ruling potentially undercuts Temer investigation

(Recasts throughout with Supreme Court ruling)
By Brad Brooks
BRASILIA, June 22 Brazil's Supreme Court ruled
on Thursday it has the right to reject plea bargains made in
corruption probes, potentially undercutting investigations that
have threatened President Michel Temer's government, prosecutors
said.
A majority of the court said plea bargains, such as those
made by dozens of executives at the world's largest meatpacker
JBS SA and construction firm Odebrecht,
could be evaluated by the full court and rejected if they rule
that a state's witness lied or withheld information.
However, the court ruled that it did not have the right to
change the benefits that prosecutors give a person who turns
state's witness.
That move would have killed the entire plea bargain process,
which has been a key tool in uncovering massive graft schemes in
recent years, prosecutors told Reuters.
"The full court cannot change the terms of a plea bargain if
all its terms were met," said Justice Luiz Fux. "Once the plea
bargain has been approved by prosecutors, the only thing that
can be analyzed is if there was full collaboration."
Three federal prosecutors directly involved in the biggest
of the graft investigations told Reuters that their main fear
was that the court might have ruled it could change the benefits
given to state's witnesses.
That, one prosecutor said, would have been "a signal to
those who may wish to strike an accord with prosecutors and turn
over substantial amounts of proof of corruption that they may
not really benefit from doing so."
While the court stopped short of that, investigators fear
that involving all 11 top court justices in deciding whether or
not a state's witness has fully collaborated could still spook
some potential witnesses into not talking.
Eloisa Machado, a law professor at the elite FGV university
in Sao Paulo, said Thursday's ruling was still positive,
however, since it signaled the continuation of Brazil's various
corruption investigations.
That was especially true, according to Machado, of the
"Operation Car Wash" probe that has uncovered billions of
dollars in bribes paid by big firms like JBS and Odebrecht,
money that was funneled to politicians and executives at
state-run companies in return for lucrative contracts.
The anti-graft push has put Temer, four past presidents, and
dozens of lawmakers under investigation and led to the
conviction of over 90 powerful politicians and businessmen.
"With the ruling, the Supreme Court guaranteed the integrity
of Operation Car Wash and the chance that other mega cases of
corruption and organized crime will be discovered," said
Machado.
Brazil only began allowing plea-bargain agreements in 2013.
Scores have been struck, notably that of 77 Odebrecht
executives and seven businessmen from JBS.
It was testimony in the JBS case that earlier prompted the
Supreme Court to authorize an investigation into allegations
that Temer took millions of dollars in bribes to help the
meatpacker.
The conservative leader, who replaced impeached President
Dilma Rousseff just over a year ago, has denied any wrongdoing
and accused a leading witness against him of lying.
Plea-bargain testimonies have shaken Brazil's political and
business sectors to their core as they revealed the corrosive
effects of graft on Latin America's biggest economy.
Joesley and Wesley Batista, the brothers who control JBS,
managed to avoid serving any jail time as part of their
plea-bargain deal, though they had to pay a total of 225 million
reais ($67.4 mln) in fines.
The Batistas and other JBS executives managed to stun a
nation accustomed to the corruption revelations when they
testified they had spent roughly 500 million reais in recent
years to bribe nearly 1,900 politicians at all levels of
government.
(Reporting by Brad Brooks; Additional reporting by Lisandra
Paraguassu; Editing by Leslie Adler and Tom Brown)