UPDATE 2-Rousseff campaign chief Santana surrenders to Brazilian police

RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 23 The architect of
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's 2010 and 2014 campaigns,
João Santana, landed in Brazil from the Dominican Republic on
Tuesday and was taken in a police jet to the city of Curitiba,
the epicenter of a massive corruption probe, his spokesman said.
The arrest of Santana is a threat to Rousseff, who is facing
questions over whether her 2014 campaign was financed with bribe
money skimmed off of state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro
SA, or Petrobras.
Police said on Monday they had a warrant for Santana's
arrest after evidence showed engineering conglomerate Grupo
Odebrecht had paid him funds siphoned from Petrobras in offshore
accounts.
They said Santana also appeared to have received bribes in
2013 and 2014 from Zwi Skornicki, a money mover whom prosecutors
said represented Keppel Fels, the Brazil unit of Singapore oil
rig builder Keppel Corporation Ltd.
Santana said in a statement he was quitting the re-election
campaign of Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina in order
to defend himself from "baseless accusations."
LULA
Known as "the maker of presidents," Santana, 63, led
Rousseff's 2010 and 2014 campaigns. He also advised former
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and late Venezuelan
President Hugo Chavez in his 2012 re-election bid, producing
dramatic, high-budget campaign videos appealing to poor voters.
Santana's arrest may have also brought the federal police
closer to Lula, who is being investigated for money laundering
at the state level.
Police notes in court documents made public on Monday
suggested Odebrecht had financed the construction of the former
president's institute. The Lula Institute said in a statement
the allegations were wrong as it was founded in 2011, after the
alleged financing from Odebrecht in 2010.
Odebrecht's 7.125 percent global bond due in June 2042
slumped 2.5 cents on the dollar to 44 cents, near
an all-time low.
Federal Judge Sergio Moro also blocked the bank accounts of
Santana, who allegedly received a total of $7.5 million in
bribes, and of his wife and business partner, Monica Moura.
Brazil's electoral court is investigating Rousseff's 2014
re-election campaign, including the suspicion of illegal
funding. Congress is also trying to impeach her for manipulating
government accounts in 2014, while she campaigned.
Political risk consultancy Eurasia Group said Santana's
investigation increased the odds of the electoral court calling
new elections, though it said that was still unlikely.
