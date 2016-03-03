UPDATE 2-Brazil's Rousseff attacks leaks after corruption allegations

(Recasts with statements from Rousseff, Amaral, Lula, market
reaction)
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, March 3 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff lashed out on Thursday at the leaking of testimony to
the media after a newsweekly published allegations linking her
and her mentor, ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, to a
giant graft probe roiling Brazil.
The magazine IstoE reported that ruling party Senator
Delcidio Amaral, a key legislative ally for Rousseff before he
was arrested in November, allegedly tied the president and her
predecessor to the scandal engulfing state oil company Petrobras
in a 400-page statement made to prosecutors.
In a communique issued by her office, Rousseff condemned the
widespread use of leaks as a political weapon.
"Apocryphal, selective and illegal leaks should be
repudiated and rigorously investigated because they undermine
the law, justice and truth," she said.
If confirmed, the IstoE revelations would complicate efforts
by Rousseff, already grappling a deep recession and political
gridlock, to weather the kickback probe that has toppled dozens
of corporate executives and drawn ever closer to her inner
circle.
Amaral said in a statement he could not vouch for the
authenticity of documents cited by IstoE, but did not deny
seeking leniency from prosecutors in return for information.
Allegations that kickbacks were used to finance Rousseff's
2014 re-election campaign are at the center of a judicial effort
to annul her victory. Her campaign strategist is in jail on the
suspicion he was paid with graft money.
Brazilian markets soared as investors speculated that the
scandal could topple a leftist government known for
interventionist policies that economists say led Brazil toward
recession, an onerous deficit and rising debt levels.
The real currency rose more than 2 percent against
the dollar while the Bovespa stock index jumped 5.4
percent.
Opposition leader Aloysio Nunes of the PSDB party, himself
under investigation for suspected corruption, called for
Rousseff's resignation.
The government scrambled to contain the damage by
questioning the credibility of a politician who is being
prosecuted and faces expulsion from the party and the Senate.
After more than three months in jail, Amaral was released on
Feb. 19, days after his plea statements to prosecutors, IstoE
reported.
"If this plea bargain exists, Senator Amaral is lying
through his teeth ... to get out of jail and save his seat in
the Senate," Attorney General Jose Eduardo Cardozo told
reporters.
MEDDLING IN PETROBRAS PROBE
The senator reportedly testified that Rousseff used her
influence to keep directors suspected of corruption in positions
at Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally
known. The probe has uncovered how major contractors agreed to
pay kickbacks to company executives, political parties and
elected officials in exchange for work.
IstoE said Amaral testified that Rousseff tried on three
occasions to use the justice ministry to interfere in the
Petrobras probe and get suspects released from prison.
Amaral reportedly detailed illegal funding of Rousseff's
2010 election campaign and said she knew all about the purchase
of a refinery in Pasadena, Texas, that cost Petrobras many times
more than it was worth.
IstoE said Amaral accused Rousseff of appointing a favorable
Supreme Court justice to help avert conviction of some directors
and statesmen under investigation for bribes and kickbacks at
Petrobras.
Amaral also said Lula had full knowledge of the bribery and
political kickback scheme, which siphoned billions of dollars
off overpriced contracts with Petrobras, and tried to block
prosecutors from investigating it, according to IstoE.
The public prosecutor's office said it could not comment on
plea bargains until the Supreme Court approves them as valid
evidence.
Lula's foundation said in a statement that the former
president had never committed any illegal acts as president, nor
before and after being in office.
Lula, who founded the Workers' Party and was president from
2003 until 2010, is under investigation by federal prosecutors
who suspect he received undue favors while in office from
engineering firms they are probing.
His standing as Brazil's most popular politician has been
hurt by another probe that involves a beach-front penthouse and
country estate that were allegedly renovated for him by OAS and
Odebrecht, two of the builders implicated in the Petrobras
scandal. He denies ownership of the properties.
Thursday's allegations overshadowed what a day earlier had
been welcome news for Rousseff, as the Supreme Court voted to
indict her archenemy, lower house speaker Eduardo Cunha, on
related corruption charges.
Cunha's downfall would improve her chances of blocking an
impeachment process he launched against her in December.
