UPDATE 1-Brazil prosecutors criticize Odebrecht overture

SAO PAULO, March 23 Brazilian prosecutors said
on Wednesday no plea-bargain talks are underway with executives
from engineering conglomerate Grupo Odebrecht SA and that the
company's public announcement of its intention to cooperate had
no legal standing.
Odebrecht, which had previously denied participating in a
scheme to siphon money from state-run oil firm Petróleo
Brasileiro SA, said late on Tuesday it would
cooperate in order to help "build a better Brazil."
"The disclosure of any intended agreement to the press hurts
the secrecy of the negotiations required by law to conclude an
agreement," the task force of prosecutors based in the southern
city of Curitiba said in a statement.
Veja magazine's Radar column had reported that Marcelo Bahia
Odebrecht, the company's former chief executive officer and
scion of the family that controls the firm, was already
testifying before prosecutors. A spokeswoman at Odebrecht did
not comment on the report.
Marcelo Odebrecht, sentenced to 19 years in prison for
corruption and money laundering, had a close personal
relationship with former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Lula is also under investigation in the scandal and has been
charged with money laundering and fraud by state prosecutors.
Odebrecht's testimony could also increase the odds that
embattled President Dilma Rousseff does not finish her term.
Political risk consultancy Eurasia Group said it considers
Rousseff's ouster "merely a matter of time," and that testimony
from Odebrecht could have even more repercussions for Vice
President Michel Temer, first in line for the presidency.
Rousseff is trying to survive impeachment hearings in
congress for allegedly mismanaging public accounts, but support
for her impeachment has grown since Senator Delcidio do Amaral
testified that Rousseff knew about the corruption scheme.
Rousseff and Lula deny any wrongdoing.
Prosecutors on Tuesday deepened their investigation of
Odebrecht and said they had uncovered systematic corruption,
with an office that paid bribes on work for World Cup soccer
stadiums and Olympic legacy projects.
The investigation unveiled a scheme in which engineering
firms colluded to overcharge Petrobras for work and used the
excess funds to bribe officials.
During a raid at the home of another former Odebrecht
executive, police found tables with the names of some 200
politicians next to monetary values although it was not clear if
these were bribes or legal campaign donations.
