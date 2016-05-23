Ex-treasurer of Brazilian coalition party arrested in graft probe

BRASILIA May 23 Brazilian federal police on
Monday arrested a former treasurer of one of the parties in the
country's ruling coalition as part of a wide-ranging graft probe
centered on state-run oil company Petrobras, prosecutors said.
João Cláudio Genu, a former treasurer of the Progressive
Party (PP), is accused of receiving about 1 million reais
($280,465) in bribes to distribute within his party.
The PP supported now-suspended President Dilma Rousseff for
years. It broke from the leftist leader last week when it backed
her impeachment and suspension during a vote in Brazil's Senate.
The PP is part of the coalition of interim President Michel
Temer, who has named two of its members to head government
ministries.
($1 = 3.5655 Brazilian reais)
