Ex-treasurer of Brazilian coalition party arrested in graft probe

BRASILIA May 23 Brazilian federal police on Monday arrested a former treasurer of one of the parties in the country's ruling coalition as part of a wide-ranging graft probe centered on state-run oil company Petrobras, prosecutors said.

João Cláudio Genu, a former treasurer of the Progressive Party (PP), is accused of receiving about 1 million reais ($280,465) in bribes to distribute within his party.

The PP supported now-suspended President Dilma Rousseff for years. It broke from the leftist leader last week when it backed her impeachment and suspension during a vote in Brazil's Senate.

The PP is part of the coalition of interim President Michel Temer, who has named two of its members to head government ministries.

