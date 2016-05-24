UPDATE 3-Brazil police probe U.S. Steel venture, Tenaris pipe unit

* Petrobras boss paid $11.2 mln to grant pipe deals
-prosecutors
* Prosecutors say bribes won pipe contracts worth $1.4 bln
(Adds additional company comment)
By Jeb Blount and Caroline Stauffer
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, May 24 Brazilian
police said on Tuesday they investigated local units of three
international steelmakers in a second-straight day of raids
probing graft at the country's state-controlled oil producer,
Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
Police and prosecutors allege that Apolo Tubulars, which is
50 percent owned by United States Steel, and
Luxembourg-based Tenaris SA's Brazilian unit Confab
were involved in a bribery scheme to win work from Petrobras, as
the oil company is known. Tenaris is part of Italian-Argentine
steel group Techint.
Brazil's largest-ever corruption investigation has unveiled
a scheme in which local construction and engineering firms
colluded to overcharge Petrobras for work and used the excess
funds to bribe high-level officials.
The probe, which forced a key minister in interim President
Michel Temer's government to resign on Monday, has ensnared
around a dozen international companies over the past two years
and caught the attention of U.S. regulators.
Between 2009 and 2012 two tube companies involved in the
scheme paid about 40 million reais ($11.2 million) in bribes to
Petrobras executives to win about 5 billion reais ($1.4 billion)
of pipe contracts, prosecutors said.
Police said they had no proof of corruption at French
pipe-maker Vallourec SA but were continuing their
investigation of the company's Brazilian unit, Vallourec Brasil,
formerly known as V&M.
Rio de Janeiro-based Interoil Representações Ltda also
arranged bribes for Petrobras, police said. Interoil
Representações declined to speak with Reuters.
In Brazil, Interoil Representações owns 5 percent of the
Brazilian unit of German oil tank company Oiltanking GmbH.
Police and prosecutors made no mention of Oiltanking and the
company was not mentioned in any of the warrants. Oiltanking's
Brazilian lawyer did not return calls for comment.
U.S. Steel said it is reviewing the matter and is in contact
with Apolo Tubulars. U.S. Steel acquired the 50 percent stake
when it bought Lone Star Technologies Inc in 2007. Apolo
Tubulars said it was cooperating with authorities but had no
other comment.
Tenaris officials did not immediately respond to requests
for comment, but Confab said it has no evidence its employees
paid bribes and is collaborating with authorities.
Tuesday's actions were the latest in the "Operation Car
Wash" probe in which 205 people have been accused and 105
convicted of crimes ranging from price-fixing to kickbacks.
Total prison and other sentences total more than 1,333 years.
The Tuesday operation, called "Operation Vice" sought to
jail two people, and take nine in for questioning, police said.
They also had search warrants for 28 locations.
The sweep was aimed at probing alleged money laundering that
used fictitious contracts arranged by Petrobras contractors and
an executive in Petrobras' international unit to hide bribes and
political kickbacks.
"Some parts of the state still need to go through a
detoxification process," the statement said.
On Monday, police arrested a former treasurer of Brazil's
Partido Progessista (PP), one of the parties in the country's
ruling coalition. He was accused of receiving about 1 million
reais ($280,465) in bribes and contract kickbacks.
Operation Car Wash also contributed to the dive in
popularity of President Dilma Rousseff who was suspended earlier
this month after the Senate voted to put her on trial for
breaking budgetary laws, charges she denies. She was chairwoman
of Petrobras' board for seven years when much of the corruption
took place.
($1 = 3.5705 Brazilian reais)
