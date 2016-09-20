UPDATE 3-Brazil's ex-president Lula to stand trial for corruption

(Adds quote from Lula)
By Brad Brooks
SAO PAULO, Sept 20 Brazil's former president
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will stand trial on corruption
charges, a crusading federal judge ruled on Tuesday, adding more
turbulence to the country's political landscape.
Judge Sergio Moro said that Lula, who served as president
from 2003-11 and has for two decades been an iconic and powerful
political force in Brazil, will face charges of accepting 3.7
million Brazilian reais ($1.14 million) in bribes connected to a
sweeping kickback probe at state-run oil company Petrobras
.
Moro wrote in his ruling that according to the prosecutors'
charges, Lula was a "direct beneficiary" of bribes from OAS SA
, one of the engineering and construction firms at the
center of the graft scandal, and therefore must stand trial.
The corruption case will also put on trial Lula's wife,
Marisa Leticia Lula da Silva; OAS Chief Executive Jose Aldemario
"Leo" Pinheiro; Paulo Okamotto, the president of the Lula
Institute, and four others.
In an emailed note late on Tuesday, Lula's lawyers again
said their client had committed no crime and labeled Moro as a
"impartial" judge who was on a witch hunt to see the former
leader jailed.
Lula, speaking via video link, told an event held by his
lawyers in New York that the charges were a "farce."
"What's happening isn't getting me down, but just motivates
me to go out and talk more," said Lula, adding that he "will
keep fighting."
Tuesday's events capped an incredibly choppy few weeks for
Brazil.
Lula's hand-chosen successor Dilma Rousseff was found guilty
by the Senate of breaking budget rules and dismissed from the
presidency late last month.
Her successor, former vice president Michel Temer, has
abruptly pulled the country to the political and economic right,
and is trying to boost Brazil out of its worst economic
recession since the 1930s.
Moro's decision may prevent Lula from making a political
comeback in the 2018 presidential campaign. It could also derail
any hopes the Workers' Party (PT) had of returning to power, or
possibly even surviving, according to some experts.
Despite the corruption allegations facing the PT and several
of its former coalition parties, the most recent polls have
shown Lula remains a leading candidate for 2018.
Lula was charged with three counts each of corruption, which
carries a maximum sentence of 16 years per count, and money
laundering, with a possible sentence of up to 10 years per
count.
If found guilty, however, the sentence would be determined
by the judge, and Lula and the others to stand trial would have
chances to appeal.
TURN OF FORTUNES
Nonetheless, simply putting on trial the former president
who left office with an 83-percent approval rating sent
shockwaves across Brazil.
Lula was widely adored at home and abroad for his
exceptional life story, rising from poverty to the presidency,
and of being the charismatic, rough-talking former union leader
who led massive strikes in the 1980s that helped topple an
entrenched military dictatorship.
"It's a huge, grave blow to Lula's myth," said Claudio
Couto, professor of political science at the Getulio Vargas
Foundation (FGV) university in Sao Paulo. "Any condemnation of
Lula would also end up being a condemnation of the Workers
Party."
The decision and the Petrobras probe as a whole make up a
watershed moment for the fight against corruption in Brazil,
experts say, where for centuries the rich, powerful and
politically connected have enjoyed impunity.
Now they are the target of this country's most sweeping
anti-corruption push ever, which became known to the public two
years ago. It has since seen nearly 200 people, including top
executives and politicians, facing corruption charges and 83
people already found guilty and jailed.
Federal prosecutors leveled charges against Lula last week,
labeling him as the "commander" of the Petrobras graft scheme
that they say has caused an estimated 42 billion reais ($12.6
billion) in losses to Petrobras shareholders and tax payers.
It was the first time that Lula, 70, has been charged by
federal prosecutors for involvement in the political kickbacks
scheme at Petrobras.
He has been indicted separately by a court in Brasilia for
obstruction of justice in a case related to an attempt to
persuade a defendant in the Petrobras scandal not to turn
state's witness.
Lula's lawyers have said prosecutors lacked the evidence to
back up their accusations and that charges against him amount to
political persecution to stop him from running for president in
2018.
But experts say that if the prosecutors' charges are proven,
the case against Lula is essential to demonstrate a new strength
in rule of law and the determination of institutions to
prosecute corruption at the highest levels.
"It's a crucial and critical juncture for Brazil, to try
such a powerful figure like Lula and, if he is guilty, to send
him to jail," said Carlos Pereira, a professor of public policy
at FGV in Rio de Janeiro and one of Brazil's top experts on
corruption.
"Voters now see powerful white guys going to jail - not just
poor, black Brazilians, as was always the case."
But Pereira also warned that the political fallout if Lula
were to be found guilty and sent to jail would be enormous, and
that the chances of the PT "disintegrating" even more likely.
"The PT has been an incredibly important party for the
re-democratization of Brazil, being the main force that
represents leftist groups and created policies that promoted
unprecedented social inclusion in our unequal society," he said.
"Without the PT, it may take a long time for smaller,
left-wing parties to find a new 'nucleus' to gravitate around,
to provide a healthy counterweight within the political system
to the more right-leaning parties," Pereira added.
($1 = 3.2570 Brazilian reais)
