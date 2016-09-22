版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 18:31 BJT

Brazil police launch new phase of corruption probe -media

SAO PAULO, Sept 22 Brazilian police launched a new phase of a sweeping corruption investigation on Thursday, with former Finance Minister Guido Mantega coming under investigation, according to Globo News.

Federal police did not immediately respond to questions about the investigation, which centers on state oil firm Petrobras. The investigation has shaken Brazil's political and business establishment for the past two years, deepening a severe economic crisis. (Reporting by Alexandre Caverni, editing by Larry King)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐