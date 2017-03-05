UPDATE 3-Brazil prosecutor plans to investigate ministers, senators for graft -source

(Adds comment from presidential aide)
By Anthony Boadle and Tatiana Bautzer
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's top
prosecutor will seek authorization from the Supreme Court as
soon as this week to investigate senior ministers in President
Michel Temer's Cabinet and senators from his PMDB party for
corruption, a source familiar with the situation said on Sunday.
Folha de S. Paulo newspaper reported on Sunday that the
request by Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot will include
Presidential Chief of Staff Eliseu Padilha and Wellington
Moreira Franco, the minister in charge of a major infrastructure
and privatization program.
According to the paper, Janot is also considering whether to
include Temer himself in the request.
The source confirmed the thrust of the Folha report but did
not name the ministers and senators involved in the request,
which is based on recent plea bargain deals by 77 employees of
Brazil's largest construction group Odebrecht S.A.
The source, who asked not to be identified because he was
not authorized to speak publicly, said prosecutors will also ask
the Supreme Court to make public the content of the executives'
depositions, which are under seal.
Odebrecht - which agreed to pay a record $3.5 billion to
Brazilian, Swiss and U.S. authorities to settle bribery charges
in December - is at the heart of a sprawling investigation into
illegal political payments by firms in return for contracts with
Brazilian state oil company Petrobras.
The statements by Odebrecht executives are expected to
further tarnish the image of Temer's government, which is
already struggling with rock-bottom ratings as it seeks to pass
austerity measures aimed at curbing Brazil's massive budget
deficit.
However, the slow pace of justice in Brazil would likely
allow the government to press ahead with pension and labor
reforms in Congress before any impact was felt, analysts say.
"I don't see a short-term effect on Temer's clout in
Congress," said Luciano Dias, partner at consultancy firm CAC,
noting the Supreme Court typically takes around 8 months to
formally indict suspects and a further year before a trial
begins.
A presidential aide said on Sunday that any minister would
only be suspended if prosecutors decided to bring formal charges
against them following an investigation, and would only be
dismissed if a judge accepted the charges and placed them on
trial.
The departure of Padilha, who is already absent on health
leave, would deprive the government of one of its most effective
political operators but Congressional leadership could take up
the slack in ushering through reforms, said Christopher Garman
of Eurasia Group.
TEMER IN CROSSHAIRS
The allegations against Padilha and Moreira Franco stemmed
from testimony by Odebrecht's former head of government
relations in Brasilia, Cláudio Melo Filho, which was leaked to
the media.
The testimony alleged that Odebrecht cultivated ties with
senior members of the PMDB for years and that Padilha received
an illicit 10 million real ($3.21 million) payment for the
party's 2014 election campaign.
A spokesman for Padilha declined to comment. A
representative for Moreira Franco said he had never talked about
party issues or financing with Melo Filho.
Folha said the prosecutors' list included other senior
members of the PMDB, including the government's leader in
Congress, Senator Romero Jucá, former Senate head Renan
Calheiros, and the current Senate president Eunicio Oliveira.
Senior members of the allied PSDB party including former
presidential candidate Senator Aécio Neves and Senator José
Serra, who resigned as foreign minister two weeks ago, are also
being targeted by prosecutors, the paper said.
Press representatives for the senators did not comment on
the report.
Former presidents Dilma Rousseff and Luiz Inácio Lula da
Silva of the Workers' Party are also among the politicians that
Janot intends to investigate, the paper said.
Lawyers for Lula and Rousseff did not respond to requests
for comment.
The Constitution forbids investigating a sitting president
for crimes committed before the start of his term, but
prosecutors are considering whether they should also seek to
investigate Temer.
The prosecutors are discussing whether his term as a
vice-president, before Rousseff's impeachment last year, counts
as part of his current term, according to the paper.
The Planalto presidential palace did not comment.
The president has repeatedly denied accusations of
soliciting illegal funds and insisted any donations were legal
and duly registered with electoral authorities.
($1 = 3.1143 reais)
(Editing by Daniel Flynn and Mary Milliken)