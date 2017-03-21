Brazil police execute search, seizure warrants in corruption probe -TV

BRIEF-Kearny Financial authorizes second stock repurchase plan
* Kearny financial corp. Announces authorization for second stock repurchase plan and declares quarterly cash dividend
BRASILIA, March 21 Brazil's federal police were executing search and seizure warrants in the northeastern state of Pernambuco in the latest phase of a sweeping, three-year-old probe into corruption centering on state oil company Petrobras , Globo News TV said on Tuesday.
The warrants were issued by the Supreme Court, suggesting the targets were politicians who can only be tried by that tribunal, Globo News said.
Spokesmen at the federal police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)
* Kearny financial corp. Announces authorization for second stock repurchase plan and declares quarterly cash dividend
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results