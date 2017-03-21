版本:
2017年 3月 21日

Brazil police execute search, seizure warrants in corruption probe -TV

BRASILIA, March 21 Brazil's federal police were executing search and seizure warrants in the northeastern state of Pernambuco in the latest phase of a sweeping, three-year-old probe into corruption centering on state oil company Petrobras , Globo News TV said on Tuesday.

The warrants were issued by the Supreme Court, suggesting the targets were politicians who can only be tried by that tribunal, Globo News said.

Spokesmen at the federal police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)
