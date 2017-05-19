UPDATE 6-Brazil's Temer refuses to resign in face of investigation

(Adds audio released, president's reaction)
By Anthony Boadle and Ricardo Brito
BRASILIA May 18 Brazil's President Michel Temer
on Thursday defiantly said he would not resign after the Supreme
Court authorized an investigation into allegations he condoned
bribes to a potential witness in a major corruption probe.
The investigation raised the possibility Brazil could see a
second president fall in less than a year and sent Brazilian
financial markets tumbling on doubts Congress would pass Temer's
ambitious austerity agenda.
In a terse five-minute speech broadcast nationwide, Temer
said he had done nothing wrong, that his presidency was helping
turn around Brazil's stalled economy and he welcomed an
investigation so that he could prove his innocence.
"I did not buy the silence of anyone," Temer said, referring
to the allegations made against him. "I will not resign."
A Supreme Court justice approved the investigation on
Thursday based on plea-bargain testimony and an audio recording
in which Temer allegedly conspired to obstruct justice with
Joesley Batista, chairman of the world's largest meatpacker, JBS
SA, according to a report in the O Globo
newspaper.
When the audio recording was released to the public on
Thursday it did not appear to contain any explosive proof that
Temer committed a crime.
It was, however, just one piece of evidence Batista has
offered prosecutors, with more to be released soon.
After listening to the recording, a spokesman for Temer said
the president was more resolute than ever to fight the
investigation and salvage his deeply unpopular presidency.
He said the tape proved he had not approved bribing the
witness, former lower house speaker Eduardo Cunha. A one-time
Temer ally, Cunha was convicted on corruption charges relating
to Brazil's sweeping graft probe known as Operation Car Wash.
The jailed politician's testimony could reportedly implicate
scores of politicians, including the president.
"There is no agreeing with payments for Eduardo Cunha,"
Marcio de Freitas, a spokesman for Temer said of the tape.
Still, the fact Supreme Court justice Edson Fachin, who has
seen all the evidence Batista has presented, approved the Temer
investigation, suggested there could be more material to come
that could directly implicate the leader.
Protests calling for Temer's resignation broke out in
several cities Thursday, most attracting a few hundred people.
Activists from across the political spectrum called for large
protests this weekend.
TEMER ALLIES TARGETED
The hush money allegations have plunged Brazil back into
political turmoil less than a year after Temer played a key role
in the impeachment of his predecessor, former President Dilma
Rousseff.
Rousseff accused Temer of carrying out a "coup" to impede
the Car Wash probe, in which more than 90 leading business and
political figures have been convicted so far.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index lost 9 percent, its steepest
fall since the 2008 financial crisis, on concerns the probe
could derail Temer's fiscal reforms.
Shares of state-controlled companies, such as Banco do
Brasil SA and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, or
Eletrobras, lost about a fifth of their value, and
the nation's currency fell 7.5 percent, wiping out its gains for
the year.
Brazil's Treasury and central bank said they stood ready to
keep markets liquid before acting to smooth volatility in local
currency and bond markets.
Federal police, meanwhile, closed in on Temer allies as they
intensified their three-year corruption probe.
Dozens of leading lawmakers and a third of Temer's cabinet
are under investigation over billions in political kickbacks
paid by Brazil's biggest construction companies in exchange for
contracts at state-run oil producer Petrobras and other
government enterprises.
Officers in the southern city of Curitiba searched the home
of federal deputy Rodrido Rocha Loures, a longtime confidant of
Temer and a member of the president's party.
Authorities released photos of Loures receiving 500,000
reais from a JBS employee, though Loures denied any wrongdoing.
JBS, which grew rapidly under 13 years of leftist Workers
Party rule due largely to low-cost loans from Brazil's national
development bank, on Thursday said in a statement that seven of
its executives, including Batista, had reached plea bargain
deals with prosecutors.
CALLS FOR ELECTION
Temer, whose government has a 9-percent approval rating, had
already been named in plea bargain testimony for negotiating
millions in illegal campaign funding, which he denies.
If Temer is eventually forced to resign or is impeached,
Brazil's constitution calls for the leader of the lower house to
temporarily take over and for Congress to name a successor
within 30 days.
But with so many lawmakers under investigation for
corruption, there are widespread calls for the constitution to
be changed to allow for direct elections immediately.
Also on Thursday, federal prosecutor Rodrigo Janot asked the
Supreme Court's permission to arrest Senator Aecio Neves on
allegations he asked Batista for bribes. The Supreme Court
suspended Neves from the Senate.
A key government ally, Neves lost the 2014 presidential
election against Rousseff.
(Reporting By Anthony Boadle, Ricardo Brito, Alonso Soto and
Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia, Brad Brooks and Bruno
Federowski in Sao Paulo and Pedro Fonseca in Rio de Janeiro.;
Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Andrew Hay)