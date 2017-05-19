UPDATE 3-Brazil plea-bargain testimony says president took $4.6 mln in bribes

(Adds Temer denies obstructing justice, receiving bribe,
By Brad Brooks and Lisandra Paraguassu
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA May 19 Brazil's top court
released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President
Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of
dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a
historic political corruption probe.
The testimony made public by the Supreme Court is from
executives of the world's largest meatpacking company, and
raises serious doubts about whether Temer can maintain his grip
on the presidency.
The scandals that have engulfed Brazil's political class and
many business elites reduce the chances that Temer, a
conservative who took office after leftist former President
Dilma Rousseff was impeached last year, can push through
economic reforms crucial for Latin America's biggest country to
recover from its worst recession on record.
The Supreme Court on Thursday said it approved an
investigation of Temer for corruption and obstruction of
justice. Calls for his resignation intensified, including an
editorial in the O Globo newspaper, which is normally criticized
by leftists for backing conservative politicians.
"This is easily the worst moment in Brazil since we returned
to democracy," said Claudio Couto, a political scientist at the
Getulio Vargas Foundation, a top university, calling the claims
"the mother of all plea bargains."
"This testimony is hitting everyone, all the major political
players and, most importantly, a sitting president," he added.
The revelations came from testimony given by executives at
JBS SA. Once a small meat producer, JBS grew
exponentially during 13 years of government by former President
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Rousseff's Workers Party,
primarily through acquisitions funded by low-cost loans from
Brazil's development bank.
The JBS executives said they made about 500 million reais
($154 million) in illegal payments to politicians and
bureaucrats in recent years in exchange for winning contracts,
getting easy credit from state-run banks and resolving tax and
other disputes with the government.
Temer's office denied in a statement that he obstructed
justice by interfering in the probe and also denied accusations
he took bribes. Lawyers for Lula said he was innocent. Rousseff
denied any wrongdoing in a statement.
In addition to the three presidents, congressmen, ministers
and several governors and mayors of major cities were named in
the testimony. It implicates ruling and opposition parties
alike.
According to the testimony, JBS paid Temer 15 million reais
($4.6 million) in bribes. It also alleges that Lula, who is
already facing five corruption trials, received $50 million in
bribes in offshore accounts from JBS, while Rousseff took $30
million in bribes, also in offshore accounts.
The corruption scandals that have polarized Brazil center on
political kickbacks in exchange for firms winning contracts at
state-run enterprises, especially at oil company Petrobras
.
They have led to over 90 convictions of businessmen and
politicians and prompted the investigation of dozens of sitting
congressmen and a third of Temer's cabinet.
Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin wrote this week that an
immediate investigation into Temer was required because the
alleged criminal practices "are underway or about to occur."
Temer on Thursday, in a terse address, said he would not
resign from the presidency.
His defiance came as the Supreme Court released an audio
tape of him speaking with JBS Chairman Joesley Batista.
In the recording, secretly made by Batista in a March visit
to Temer, the president appeared to condone the payment of hush
money to former lower house speaker Eduardo Cunha, who last year
orchestrated Rousseff's impeachment and was later convicted for
corruption.
Many politicians fear that if Cunha should turn state's
witness, his testimony could implicate scores of congressmen and
members of the executive branch.
The constant march of indictments and new scandals has led
to near paralysis in Brasilia, the capital, and led to
widespread calls among Brazilians for new elections.
But new elections would require a constitutional amendment.
If Temer resigns or is forced from office, the constitution
at present says Congress must choose a caretaker president and
vice president to govern until the next election, scheduled for
late next year.
The JBS testimony also tainted one other prominent
politician - Aecio Neves, a senator. Suspended from the chamber
in the wake of the allegations, Neves led the chief opposition
to Workers Party governments and placed a close second behind
Rousseff in 2014 presidential elections.
Executives said JBS had paid Neves 80 million reais in
illegal funding for that campaign as well as 2 million recently
to support a new "abuse of authority" law that seeks to make it
easier for suspects and defendants to sue investigators,
prosecutors and judges.
The measure, which passed the Senate last month, must still
be approved by the lower house. It has been sharply criticized
by those leading Brazil's crackdown on corruption.
Prosecutors wrote in the document released on Friday that
they had proof Neves collaborated with Temer in attempts to slow
or halt anti-corruption investigations.
($1 = 3.2560 reais)
