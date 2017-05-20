UPDATE 3-Brazil's leader lambastes bribe accusations made by meat titans

(Adds statement from prosecutor general)
By Lisandra Paraguassu
BRASILIA May 20 Brazilian President Michel
Temer on Saturday angrily challenged a recorded conversation
implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue
as president and asking the Supreme Court to verify the
integrity of the recording.
"Brazil will not be derailed," he said during a speech at
the presidential palace, reiterating that he would not resign
despite an ongoing investigation authorized by the Supreme Court
into allegations he took bribes and condoned the payment of hush
money to a jailed congressman.
Temer, visibly defiant, said he would ask the court to
suspend the investigation against him until it could determine
whether the recording, made by the chairman of meatpacker JBS SA
during a March conversation, was edited afterwards.
But Brazil's prosecutor general, after Temer formally
petitioned the court, filed a petition of his own, asking that
justices maintain the probe, which by necessity would analyze
the recordings and all other evidence.
"The investigation exists precisely to research facts and
produce evidence, including technical analyses," wrote Rodrigo
Janot, the prosecutor.
The recording, which some local media have said shows signs
of editing, is part of far-reaching plea-bargain testimony by
JBS executives that was disclosed this week.
In a statement late Saturday, Batista's company said the
recording was turned over in full and that neither it nor any
other evidence provided by JBS executives had been doctored.
"There is no chance there was editing of the original
material because it was never subject to any sort of meddling,"
said the statement by J&F Investimentos, a Batista family
company that is the controlling shareholder of JBS.
The recording and related testimony roiled Brazilian
financial markets, cost Temer key congressional allies and led
to widespread calls for his resignation. It also crippled
efforts by Temer to pass economic reforms considered crucial to
revive Brazil's economy after its worst recession on record.
The testimony, part of an ongoing string of major probes
into corruption at the highest levels of Brazilian government
and business, also claimed JBS paid millions in illegal campaign
financing to Temer and his predecessors, leftists Dilma Rousseff
and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
'RIDDLED WITH LIES'
In his speech Saturday, Temer lashed out at Joesley Batista,
the JBS chairman, and other company executives, saying they were
angry with his conservative government's austerity plans and
efforts to curb the generous public financing of private
companies that typified the administrations of his predecessors.
JBS, now the world's largest meat processor, grew rapidly
through acquisitions during the Rousseff and Lula governments,
mostly because of large, low-cost loans by the national
development bank.
Calling their testimony "riddled with lies," Temer said
there were inconsistencies in the JBS executives' statements to
prosecutors. He also seized upon ongoing investigations by
Brazil's securities regulator, known as the CVM, to question
their motivations.
On Friday, the CVM said it was probing recent trades in
stock and currency markets that earned JBS' controlling
shareholders windfalls, even as they were giving plea testimony
that would eventually affect the value of JBS stock and Brazil's
currency, the real.
Joesley Batista, who was allowed to leave Brazil and return
to a Manhattan apartment after his testimony, "speculated
against the national currency," Temer said, yet was now "loose
and free to walk the streets of New York."
In its statement, J&F said efforts to undermine the
testimony were to be expected. "It's natural, at this time,
considering the heft of the charges, that there would be
attempts to discredit them," the company said.
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Maria Carolina Marcello;
Writing by Paulo Prada; Editing by Mary Milliken)