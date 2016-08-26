Brazil police recommend corruption charges against ex-president Lula- newspaper

SAO PAULO Aug 26 Federal police in Brazil have recommended that prosecutors bring charges against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for corruption and money laundering, Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported on Friday.

Federal police in the southern city of Curitiba accuse Lula and his wife of receiving some 2.4 million reais ($747,896.54) in benefits from construction group OAS as part of a kick-back scheme centred on state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras), the newspaper reported.

A spokesperson for Lula had no immediate comment. ($1 = 3.2090 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Reese Ewing)