Brazil police recommend corruption charges against ex-president Lula- newspaper

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
SAO PAULO Aug 26 Federal police in Brazil have recommended that prosecutors bring charges against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for corruption and money laundering, Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported on Friday.
Federal police in the southern city of Curitiba accuse Lula and his wife of receiving some 2.4 million reais ($747,896.54) in benefits from construction group OAS as part of a kick-back scheme centred on state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras), the newspaper reported.
A spokesperson for Lula had no immediate comment. ($1 = 3.2090 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Reese Ewing)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.