Brazil graft probe targets former head of Petrobras

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 13 A judge in Brazil has
ordered a corruption investigation against Aldemir Bendine, the
former head of state-run oil company Petrobras, according to a
court document released Tuesday.
Federal judge Sergio Moro also found Sergio Cabral, a former
governor of Rio de Janeiro state, guilty on corruption and money
laundering charges and sentenced him to over 14 years in prison.
Investigators allege that while Bendine was at the head of
Petrobras, he asked for and received 3 million reais ($907,770)
in bribes from construction firm Odebrecht SA.
Bendine was tapped by former president Dilma Rousseff to
lead Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, in
early 2015, after the public learned about the sprawling "Car
Wash" corruption investigation.
Moro's order suggests corruption may have continued at
Petrobras while the Car Wash probe investigated construction
firms for paying billions of dollars in kickbacks to politicians
and former executives at the oil company in return for lucrative
contracts.
Bendine's lawyers, Bottini and Tamasauskas Advogados, said
in an emailed statement that he never received any bribe while
at Petrobras or when he was head of state-run Banco do Brasil.
Petrobras did not respond to requests for comment.
The accusation against Bendine is based on plea-bargain
testimony from Odebrecht's imprisoned former chief executive
Marcelo Odebrecht, who testified Bendine was paid in return for
helping his company win contracts.
Odebrecht is among several firms that have admitted guilt
and reached leniency deals during the three-year probe, which
has expanded to include alleged graft at several other state-run
enterprises.
Odebrecht's media office said in an emailed response that it
was fully cooperating with authorities on all investigations, as
the leniency deal the company signed demands.
Bendine resigned from the helm of Petrobras in May 2016
after the impeachment of Rousseff.
Federal prosecutors late last year accused Cabral of leading
a criminal organization they say took 224 million reais in
bribes from construction firms in exchange for infrastructure
contracts from 2007 to 2014, when he was serving as governor.
Cabral was specifically found guilty of receiving 2.7
million reais in bribes from construction firm Andrade Gutierrez
that was paid in exchange for the company winning building
contracts for a petrochemical complex in Rio, according to a
court document.
During his trial, Cabral said he did not receive the bribe.
Andrade Gutierrez said it would not comment on the case.
Cabral, who faces nine other corruption trials, will appeal
the verdict, said Rodrigo Roca, one of his lawyers.
($1 = 3.3048 reais)
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca in Rio de Janeiro,; additional
reporting by Brad Brooks in Sao Paulo; Editing by Andrew Hay)