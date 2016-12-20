Odebrecht, Braskem to pay 1.4 bln reais in fines to US, Swiss govt -report

SAO PAULO Dec 20 The Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht and petrochemical company Braskem have agreed to pay the U.S. and Swiss governments 700 million reais ($209 million) each to settle their roles in a sweeping corruption case, the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Folha, without citing sources, says the deals will be announced on Wednesday. It was known that U.S. and Swiss prosecutors were jointly negotiating with Brazilian counterparts Odebrecht and Braskem's leniency deals for their roles in the "Car Wash" investigation into a long-running scheme of political kickbacks at Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras.

Requests for comments from the U.S. and Swiss prosecutors were not immediately answered, nor were those to Odebrecht and Braskem's media offices.

($1 = 3.3494 reais) (Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Bernard Orr)