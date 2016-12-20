Odebrecht, Braskem to pay 1.4 bln reais in fines to US, Swiss govt -report

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Dec 20 The Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht and petrochemical company Braskem have agreed to pay the U.S. and Swiss governments 700 million reais ($209 million) each to settle their roles in a sweeping corruption case, the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Folha, without citing sources, says the deals will be announced on Wednesday. It was known that U.S. and Swiss prosecutors were jointly negotiating with Brazilian counterparts Odebrecht and Braskem's leniency deals for their roles in the "Car Wash" investigation into a long-running scheme of political kickbacks at Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras.
Requests for comments from the U.S. and Swiss prosecutors were not immediately answered, nor were those to Odebrecht and Braskem's media offices.
($1 = 3.3494 reais) (Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Bernard Orr)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.