版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 06:30 BJT

Brazil market regulator opens more probes into JBS-related trading

SAO PAULO May 19 Brazil's market regulator CVM said on Friday it had opened four additional enquiries related to trading in JBS SA shares and speculation in currency futures ahead of the disclosure of a plea deal that roiled financial markets on Thursday.

One of the probes is looking into signs of potential insider trading in dollar future trades and JBS shares carried out in the cash market. The inquiries come in addition to a more general probe launched on Thursday regarding speculative activities ahead of the leniency accord. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Christian Plumb; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐