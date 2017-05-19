Brazil market regulator opens more probes into JBS-related trading

SAO PAULO May 19 Brazil's market regulator CVM said on Friday it had opened four additional enquiries related to trading in JBS SA shares and speculation in currency futures ahead of the disclosure of a plea deal that roiled financial markets on Thursday.

One of the probes is looking into signs of potential insider trading in dollar future trades and JBS shares carried out in the cash market. The inquiries come in addition to a more general probe launched on Thursday regarding speculative activities ahead of the leniency accord. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Christian Plumb; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)