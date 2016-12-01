CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Brazil targets Itaú as growing tax probe reaches more banks

(Removes reference to testimony from "bank employees" in second
paragraph)
By Ana Mano and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Dec 1 Brazilian police investigating
alleged bribery of tax officials on Thursday raided Itaú
Unibanco Holding SA, the latest bank to be swept up in the
widening probe.
Earlier in the day, federal police launched 34 search
warrants and took testimony from 13 people in the states of São
Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Pernambuco.
While the police did not name the bank involved in the
latest phase of the so-called "Operation Zealot," Itaú, Latin
America's largest bank by market value, confirmed that it was
the target.
The probe centers on allegations that dozens of companies
bribed members of the CARF, a Finance Ministry body that hears
appeals on tax disputes, to get favorable rulings that reduced
or waived the amounts they owed.
Itaú's preferred shares, most widely traded class
of stock, posted their biggest intraday drop in three weeks,
shedding as much as 4.3 percent.
The probe is part of a worsening political climate in
Brazil, where a larger corruption scandal ensnaring state oil
producer Petrobras, its contractors and numerous politicians has
hampered business confidence and impeded efforts to recover from
a two-year recession.
Apart from Sao Paulo-based Itaú, the tax probe has targeted
its peers, including Banco Bradesco SA and a money
management firm controlled by billionaire Joseph Safra's Safra
Group and Banco Santander Brasil SA. Bradesco and Santander
Brasil have denied wrongdoing, while the Safra Group has
repeatedly said the accusations lack any basis.
MANIPULATION
In a statement, the police said there is evidence that a
CARF councilor and Itaú teamed up with legal and financial
advisers to manipulate tax disputes between 2006 and 2015.
The manipulation "of administrative tax processes took place
in at least three instances" during that period, the police
statement said.
Itaú said the searches related to tax disputes involving the
local unit of FleetBoston Corp, which the Brazilian lender
bought a decade ago. The wrongdoing was allegedly related to
business conducted by BankBoston, as FleetCorp's brand was
known.
According to the Itaú statement, its acquisition of the unit
did not entail the transfer of tax cases, which it said are the
responsibility of Bank of America Corp - the ultimate
buyer of FleetBoston. Bank of America's media office in Brazil
did not comment.
"Itaú has had no involvement in the conduct of those
businesses, including the hiring of any consultancy firm or
lawyers," Itau said in the statement.
Operation Zealot has not only implicated some of Brazil's
most influential firms, but also some of the nation's foremost
power brokers. Luiz Carlos Trabuco, Bradesco's chief executive
officer, has been accused alongside three of the bank's main
executives.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, in which Itaú is the
most heavily weighted stock, fell as much as 1.3 percent - the
second decline in three sessions.
(Additional reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Christian
Plumb and Dan Grebler)