Argentina farm group says to ask Congress for JBS investigation

BUENOS AIRES May 30 The head of one of
Argentina's largest farm groups will ask Congress to investigate
five acquisitions made by Brazilian meatpacker JBS over more
than a decade due to suspicion of overpricing, he told Reuters
on Tuesday.
Dardo Chiesa, head of Argentina's Rural Confederation (CRA),
said the company, whose founders are mired in a corruption
scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's president, bought
Argentine companies "at exorbitant prices to compete unfairly."
Chiesa said he was scheduled to speak before Congress next
week and would reveal his suspicions that JBS paid bribes in
order to be favored in export quotas managed by former President
Cristina Fernandez's government. He said he did not have any
proof of bribes.
"We are going to gather information first but there is
information we want to investigate that they won't give to
CRA... either a congressional committee takes it or it goes to a
prosecutor," he said.
JBS, which did not immediately respond to request for
comment, bought five meatpackers in Argentina, several of which
have since shut down.
"ColCar was worth $3 million, they paid $15 million. Venado
Tuerto was worth $6 (million) and they paid $27 (million),"
Chiesa said. Other companies JBS bought in Argentina were Swift
Rosario, Frigorifico Pontevedra, and Frigorifico San Jose.
Argentina under President Mauricio Macri has been trying to
recover its standing as a top global beef exporter that was lost
during the Fernandez government.
JBS grew from a family-run butcher to the world's top beef
company with operations in the United States and Australia
thanks to financing from Brazil's state development bank BNDES.
"You see the president of JBS recognizing he paid bribes in
Brazil. And here?" said Chiesa.
Joesley Batista resigned last week as chairman after
pressure from BNDES.
