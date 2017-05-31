UPDATE 1-Argentina farm group says to ask Congress for JBS investigation

(Adds JBS comments)
By Maximiliano Rizzi
BUENOS AIRES May 30 The head of an Argentine
farm group said on Tuesday he will ask Congress to investigate
five acquisitions made by Brazilian meatpacker JBS on suspicion
the company inflated the purchase prices to conceal bribes,
although he said he had no proof.
Dardo Chiesa, head of Argentina's Rural Confederation (CRA),
said the company, whose founders are mired in a corruption
scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's president, bought
Argentine companies over a decade "at exorbitant prices to
compete unfairly."
JBS said in an e-mailed statement there were no
irregularities in its businesses in Argentina or in any country
outside of Brazil.
Chiesa said he was scheduled to speak before Congress next
week and would reveal his suspicions that JBS paid bribes in
order to be favored in export quotas managed by former President
Cristina Fernandez's government. He said he did not have any
proof of bribes.
"We are going to gather information first but there is
information we want to investigate that they won't give to
CRA... Either a congressional committee takes it or it goes to a
prosecutor," he said.
JBS bought five meatpackers in Argentina, several of which
have since shut down.
"Colcar was worth $3 million, they paid $15 million. Venado
Tuerto was worth $6 (million) and they paid $27 (million),"
Chiesa said. Other companies JBS bought in Argentina were Swift
Rosario, Frigorifico Pontevedra and Frigorifico San Jose.
Venado Tuerto and Pontevedra were acquired in competitive
public auctions. SwiftArgentina, including the Rosario and San
Jose plants, and Colcar were purchased at market price, JBS
said.
Argentina under President Mauricio Macri has been trying to
recover its standing as a top global beef exporter that was lost
during the Fernandez government.
JBS said over the past decade its operations had been
affected by political-economic conditions in Argentina,
resulting in changes in production volume and the closure of
some units.
JBS grew from a family-run butcher to the world's top beef
company with operations in the United States and Australia
thanks to financing from Brazil's state development bank BNDES.
Joesley Batista resigned last week as chairman after
pressure from BNDES.
(Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio and
Cynthia Osterman)