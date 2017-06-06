Latest graft scandal poses no risk for Brazil banks, group says

SAO PAULO, June 6 A recent corruption scandal
involving Brazilian President Michel Temer and which has hit the
investment holdings of a billionaire family is unlikely to pose
any serious risk for the nation's banking system, the president
of the country's biggest bank lobbying group said on Tuesday.
According to Murilo Portugal, president of industry group
Febraban, the scandal involving the Batista family's J&F
Investimentos SA holding company should not have any aftershocks
for lenders. Members of the Batista family last month accused
Temer of working to obstruct a major corruption probe, sending
Brazil's currency, bonds and stocks into a tailspin.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)