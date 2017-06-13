Brazil plea deals could affect banks' loan books -JPMorgan

| SAO PAULO, June 13
SAO PAULO, June 13 Brazilian banks might be
unable to lower loan-loss provisions as much as expected this
year because of a potential wave of plea deals involving
corporate borrowers as well as mounting political turmoil,
JPMorgan Securities said on Tuesday.
Analyst Natalia Corfield wrote in a client note that a still
sluggish economy and weaker prospects for a proposed pension
reform could delay efforts to bolster loan book quality. Lenders
have wrestled with record provisions since Brazil slumped into a
deep recession almost three years ago.
Late last month, meatpacker JBS SA's controlling
shareholder J&F Investimentos agreed to pay a record-setting
10.3 billion real ($3.2 billion) fine for its role in a
corruption scandal that seemed to implicate Brazilian President
Michel Temer.
Shares of Brazil's largest banks have dropped an average of
13 percent since mid-May, when allegations first surfaced that
Temer had endorsed the payment of hush money to silence a
potential witness and took bribes from JBS.
Temer has denied the allegations.
Lenders could suffer from their exposure to other companies
facing hefty fines as part of a fresh wave of expected plea
bargains and leniency deals, some investors fear.
"Despite the mitigating factors, we maintain our view that
expected asset quality improvements have become less likely
given the recent political crisis," New York-based Corfield said
in the note.
Banking sector officials, by contrast, have argued that the
events leading to the J&F plea deal are unlikely to pose any
serious risk for the nation's banking system.
Some Brazilian banks have held preliminary consultations
with prosecutors over how plea deals work, the online service of
Valor Econômico newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The report did not disclose the names of the banks due to
concerns about how investors would react to the news, ValorPRO
said, citing a person familiar with the matter. A spokeswoman
for the prosecutor-general's office declined to comment.
A presidential decree announced last week would allow
Brazil's central bank to strike plea-bargain agreements with
lenders that admit breaching the law in exchange for softer
fines or more lenient prison terms for their executives.
An index grouping all financial shares in Sao
Paulo's B3 exchange rose 0.4 percent in midafternoon Tuesday
trading, reversing earlier losses.
PROTEIN SECTOR
Preferred shares of Banco Bradesco SA, the
country's No. 3 listed bank, shed 0.3 percent, while those of
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA - the country's biggest
lender by assets - added 0.9 percent.
State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA rose 1.1
percent, while units of Banco Santander Brasil SA
dropped 0.1 percent.
The government may have to amend parts of the decree to
include prosecutors in the structuring of plea deals along with
the central bank and the securities industry watchdog, Valor
said.
According to Corfield, one aspect of concern is the banking
industry's exposure to meatpackers including JBS.
Overall, JBS and J&F appear to pose the largest risk to
Brazil's banking system, the note said. Together they account
for about two-thirds of estimated bank loans to the protein
sector.
JPMorgan estimates J&F's total bank debt at 33.6 billion
reais, of which 21.1 billion reais mature within the next 12
months. Most of that comes from JBS, the world's largest
meatpacker, the note said.
"Despite this sizeable amount, an important mitigating
factor is the composition of the JBS’s short-term debt, which is
largely comprised of trade finance lines," Corfield wrote in the
note.
J&F did not comment.
